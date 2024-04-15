SUBSCRIBE
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Release First Quarter Financial and Operational Results on May 2, 2024

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that it will release financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2024 on Thursday, May 2, 2024, before markets open.

Interested participants can dial 877-407-9170 / +1 201-493-6756 (Toll-free U.S. & Canada). The audio webcast can also be accessed here. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia’s website.

About Aurinia
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to people living with autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy dedicated to the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. The Company’s head office is in Edmonton, Alberta, its U.S. commercial office is in Rockville, Maryland. The Company focuses its development efforts globally.

Contacts

Media and Investor Inquiries:
Andrea Christopher
Corporate Communications and Investor Relations, Aurinia
achristopher@auriniapharma.com
ir@auriniapharma.com

