Genetown

Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Jefferies Healthcare Conference

June 3, 2022 | 
1 min read

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company developing STAR-0215 for hereditary angioedema and focused on life-changing therapies for rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases, today announced that Jill C. Milne, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview and provide information on lead program STAR-0215 at the upcoming Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 10th.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company developing STAR-0215 for hereditary angioedema and focused on life-changing therapies for rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases, today announced that Jill C. Milne, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview and provide information on lead program STAR-0215 at the upcoming Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 10th at 10:30am ET in New York, NY.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed at the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff240/atxs/1869600. An archived replay of the presentation will be available in the investors section of www.astriatx.com for 30 days following the event.

About Astria Therapeutics:

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases. Our lead program, STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

