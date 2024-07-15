SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

AstraZeneca Closes Acquisition of Amolyt Pharma

July 15, 2024 | 
1 min read

LYON, France and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amolyt Pharma, a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in developing therapeutic peptides for rare endocrine and related diseases, today announced that its previously announced acquisition by the global pharmaceutical company, AstraZeneca, has closed.

The acquisition bolsters the Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease late-stage pipeline and expands on its bone metabolism franchise with the notable addition of eneboparatide (AZP-3601), a Phase III investigational therapeutic peptide with a novel mechanism of action designed to meet key therapeutic goals for hypoparathyroidism. In patients with hypoparathyroidism, a deficiency in parathyroid hormone (PTH) production results in significant dysregulation of calcium and phosphate, which can lead to life-altering symptoms and complications, including chronic kidney disease. This programme, together with Amolyt’s talented team, expertise, and earlier pipeline, will enable Alexion’s expansion into rare endocrinology.

Under the terms of the definitive agreement, AstraZeneca has acquired all of Amolyt Pharma’s outstanding shares for a total consideration of up to $1.05 billion, on a cash and debt free basis. This includes $800 million upfront at deal closing, plus the right for Amolyt Pharma’s shareholders to receive an additional contingent payment of $250 million payable upon achievement of a specified regulatory milestone.

About Amolyt Pharma

Amolyt Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is building on its team’s established expertise to deliver life-changing treatments to patients suffering from rare endocrine and related diseases. Its development portfolio includes eneboparatide (AZP-3601), a long-acting PTH1 receptor agonist as a potential treatment for hypoparathyroidism, and AZP-3813, a peptide growth hormone receptor antagonist for the potential treatment of acromegaly. To learn more, visit https://amolytpharma.com/ or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Amolyt Contact:
Patrick Loustau
Chief Business Officer
ploustau@amolyt.com

Media inquiries:
Jordyn Temperato
LifeSci Communications
jtemperato@lifescicomms.com

Europe Massachusetts Mergers & acquisitions Best Places to Work
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
3D rendering of an antibody drug conjugate
Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADCs)
Ipsen Inks Potential $1B First-in-Class ADC Deal With Foreseen
July 11, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Podcasts
Lilly’s I&I Play, ADC Investment and GLP-1 Momentum Persists
July 10, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
From left: Amylyx Co-CEOs Josh Cohen and Justin Kl
Mergers & Acquisitions
Amylyx Pivots to GLP-1 Space, Acquires Phase III-Ready Asset from Eiger
July 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured (from left): Pfizer and Alnylam signs/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace
Cardiovascular Disease
Alnylam Could Challenge Pfizer in ATTR-CM But Experts Want Full Data
July 10, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen