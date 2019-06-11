Have you ever wondered why your resume doesn’t seem to be generating enough traction or positive responses to move along in the interviewing process? There are a host of reasons why life science professionals can be frustrated with their resumes. Perhaps their resume reads more like a boring list of job descriptions that they’ve held previously. It’s also common for individuals to leave off some of their key contributions and accomplishments because they forgot to mention them, or feel like they’d be bragging to write about them.

If you know that you’re a quality candidate but that isn’t coming across on your resume, there are some things you can do to tweak your resume for a job . In addition to what we’ve covered in the past, including more compelling, action verbs in your document will help you stand out. Action verbs are simply words used to describe the physical or mental action taking place. Some other terms for action verbs are strong verbs and dynamic verbs.

Replace Weak Verbs – You want to take every opportunity you can find to incorporate action verbs into your resume. The main way to do that is to replace any weak verbs you’ve written. Weak verbs are those that are overused, and don’t provide much detail. Some examples of weak verbs are:

Worked

Talked

Handled

Continued

Believed

Told

Met

Put

Set

Stopped

General Action Verbs – There are some action verbs that can be used by most life science professionals regardless of their specialty. Here are the top action verbs for life science resumes. They include:

Generated Earned Obtained Solicited Executed Resulted Recognized Achieved Effected Won Awarded Succeeded Ensured Accomplished Mastered Resolved Exceeded Attained Produced Accelerated Reduced Consolidated Strengthened Simplified Enhanced Streamlined Increased Expanded Restructured Restored Eliminated Corrected Advised Consulted Coached Informed Educated Acquired Negotiated Partnered Secured Aligned Facilitated Fostered Guided Mentored Hired Trained Unified Shaped Recruited Supervised Oversaw Directed Taught Centralized Integrated Merged Overhauled Revamped

Science-Related Action Verbs – There are more specific action verbs that can be used by life science professionals as well. They are:

Experimented Assessed Calculated Formulated Tracked Analyzed Forecasted Collected Explored Investigated Conducted Defined Extracted Examined Researched Inspected Reviewed Modeled Tested Observed Inquired Detected Measured Surveyed Found Located Studied Discovered Calculated Critiqued Derived Estimated Recommended Clarified Diagnosed Determined Organized Derived Prescribed Tabulated Interpreted Systematized Summarized Formulated Compiled Compared Classified Clarified Rated Converted Regulated Upgraded Coded Engineered Programmed Designed Mapped Qualified Quantified Pioneered

Incorporating action verbs into your resume can help it come across as more compelling and generate more interviews for you. Strong action verbs help to paint a clear mental picture of what you do and any challenges you’ve overcome. Read through your resume and consider removing any weak verbs you’ve used. Think about inserting action verbs that can set you apart from other professionals. How would your resume be transformed by including more action verbs?