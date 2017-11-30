Boston's Anti-Aging Startup resTORbio Scores $40M

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- resTORbio., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases, today announced the completion of an oversubscribed $40 million Series B financing round. The round was led by OrbiMed and included participation from Fidelity Management & Research Company, Rock Springs Capital, Quan Capital and Nest Bio. This financing brings the total capital raised this year to $65 million, including a $25 million Series A financing that was completed earlier this year. resTORbio plans to use the proceeds to advance the development of RTB101, a selective Target of Rapamycin Complex 1 (TORC1) inhibitor through Phase 2b clinical trial and, if successful, into a Phase 3 clinical program, as an immunotherapy to reduce the incidence of respiratory tract infections (RTIs) in elderly subjects. The funds are also expected to be used to expand the program into a Phase 2 clinical trial in an additional aging-related indication.

“We appreciate the support of these seasoned life sciences investors and their confidence in the potential of our TORC1 program to treat diseases related to aging,” said Chen Schor, President and CEO of resTORbio. “RTB101, our selective inhibitor of TORC1, has been demonstrated to enhance immune function in elderly individuals in a randomized, placebo-controlled, phase 2 clinical trial. We believe our approach may provide an opportunity to address multiple aging-related diseases beyond our initial indication for reducing the incidence of RTIs in the elderly. We look forward to reporting data from our Phase 2b clinical trial in the second half of 2018 and to expanding the program into additional indications.”

RTB101, an orally-administered, potent TORC1 inhibitor, is a first-in-class immunotherapy designed to address immunosenescence, the decline in immune function that occurs with age. RTB101, alone and in combination with everolimus, is being evaluated in a Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce the incidence of RTIs in elderly individuals at risk of mortality or morbidity due to RTIs which are caused by a broad spectrum of pathogens. Currently, there are no therapies approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that improve immune function in the elderly and thereby reduce the incidence of RTIs.

In connection with the financing, Jonathan Silverstein, Partner and a Co-Head of Global Private Equity at OrbiMed, will join the resTORbio board of directors. “We are excited to be investing in what we believe is the leading company addressing aging-related diseases and conditions. We look forward to contributing to resTORbio’s efforts to advance and expand its program,” stated Jonathan Silverstein.

About Respiratory Tract Infections in the Elderly

The reduced ability of elderly patients to detect and fight infections is most commonly manifested in their susceptibility to RTIs and the negative effects such infections have on their overall health. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, RTIs are the fifth leading cause of death in people age 85 and over and the seventh leading cause of death in people age 65 and over. RTIs also result in high healthcare costs for the elderly population and burden the healthcare system. The majority of RTIs are caused by viruses for which there are no FDA-approved therapies. As the elderly represent the fastest growing population in all regions of the world, there is significant unmet medical need for innovative therapeutic options to reduce the incidence of RTIs by enhancing the function of the aging immune system.

About TORC1

Mechanistic target of rapamycin (mTOR) is a protein serine/threonine kinase that regulates the process of aging and aging-related diseases and conditions, via two complexes: TORC1 and TORC2. TORC1 inhibition has been found to have many beneficial effects on aging-related diseases and conditions, while TORC2 inhibition has been associated with adverse events including hyperglycemia and hyperlipidemia. The TORC1 inhibitor program being developed by resTORbio may, therefore, have therapeutic potential to ameliorate multiple aging-related diseases without the undesirable side effects associated with TORC2 inhibition.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. resTORbio’s lead program is targeting the target of rapamycin complex 1 (TORC1) pathway to treat aging-related diseases and conditions with an initial focus on conditions caused by immunosenescence, the decline in immune function that occurs during aging. resTORbio’s lead product candidate, RTB101, alone or in combination with everolimus, is in a Phase 2b clinical trial to evaluate its potential in reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections (RTI) in elderly subjects at increased risk of RTI-related morbidity and mortality. resTORbio’s lead program is supported by two Phase 2a clinical studies from which promising safety and efficacy signals were observed in almost 500 elderly subjects. resTORbio is pursuing a pragmatic clinical development plan to address areas of key unmet medical need in the aging population. For more information, please visit www.restorbio.com. resTORbio is an affiliate of PureTech Health.

