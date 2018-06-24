I Just Got the Job!  3 Ways to Show Your Leadership Skills and Grow in Your New Role

Congratulations! Months (or years) of work have finally paid off and you are in your dream job. You might celebrate for a while, and then realize a new chapter in your career has just begun. It’s up to you to collaborate with your new colleagues, excel in assigned projects, and make a good impression with your manager. Now, you’re thinking about being successful in your position, navigating workplace politics, earning raises, and getting promoted.

For many life science professionals this realization is exciting, and for others, it can cause anxiety and stress. “How can I prove myself here?” “What does it take to get the highest score on my performance review?” “How can I navigate into the exact position in the company that I want?”

You have entered into new territory and the first 90 days on the job sets the tone for your future employment at that organization. In most cases, your company has some sort of onboarding process that includes training in specific areas. Unfortunately, just going through this is usually not enough to help you stand out from all other coworkers. Demonstrating your leadership skills along with your core competencies is what puts you over the top. Here are 3 ways to show your leadership skills and grow in your new role:

Create your own 90-day onboarding plan

Having a plan to reach your goals is a must! Whether your company tells you or not, most organizations have 90-day probationary periods. During this time, they are watching everything you do to make sure you are a “good fit.” Companies are more inclined to let people go quickly than to have them stick around for six months or a year. Understanding which areas to focus on, what tasks to prioritize, and how to meet your manager’s expectations, are all part of an effective 90-day plan.

Take initiative

Many professionals are so happy to have a new job that they find themselves looking around to see, “how things go here.” While observation is important, you don’t want to be standing around waiting for others to tell you what to do. If you see something that needs to be done within your scope of responsibilities, do it. If no one seems to be volunteering for a job, raise your hand. This is the type of trait that makes a lasting impression on managers and will have them think of you for new opportunities.

Lead by example

When you step up to perform an assignment, give it all of your time, energy, and effort. Enthusiasm and passion are two things that money can’t buy. Look for ways to be positive even when the circumstances might appear grim. How you show up energetically is something that everyone can pick up on, and one of the important components to being successful. When you are exceeding expectations, it’s hard for your manager not to notice.

If you are fortunate enough to have landed a new position that you’re excited about, it’s important to keep that momentum going. How do you plan to grow in your current role? Creating a 90-day onboarding plan, taking initiative, and leading by example are all productive ways to get noticed for the right reasons. Every organization is different and there are nuances to each position, understanding how to set yourself apart based on your leadership skills will aid in your career development.

Porschia Parker is a Certified Coach, Professional Resume Writer, and Founder of Fly High Coaching. She empowers ambitious professionals and motivated executives to add $10K on average to their salaries.