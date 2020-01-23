How to Get Organized for Your Biotech Job Hunt

Applying for a new job involves a lot of moving pieces. For starters, it’s important to update everything you can on your end (e.g., social profiles, outgoing voicemail message, email address, your resume). You also want to keep an eye out for openings. Then, once you’ve found those you’re interested in, you’ll need to make sure you create and submit your application materials by given deadlines and follow the submission directions to a T.

The good news is: There’s a cure for what might seem like an overwhelming number of items. Simply staying organized will help you make sure you never miss a beat. Here are a few small steps that’ll make a big difference.

Bookmark Important Websites

Individual Company Websites

It’ll save you time if you aren’t going back to “square one” every time you log on. If there are particular companies you’re targeting, bookmark their job board, so with one click you can see if they’ve added something new.

BioSpace.com

Another great option is to browse sites like Biospace.com that list positions from various companies and updates their list regularly.

PDUFA Calendar

Finally, I recommend looking at the FDA PDUFA calendar. Having a new drug in the pipeline often corresponds to a future hiring need.

Track Your Application Progress

By Date Submitted Application

When you apply for an online position, you’ll often receive an email confirmation—or even have a portal where you can review your application progress. And while that’s convenient, it still means you have to look in a separate email or at a separate link every time you want to remember exactly when you applied for a role.

I’m a big fan of keeping a spreadsheet (say, in Google Docs), so you can see in a quick snapshot when and where you applied and track your progress. This system is also great for keeping you accountable. It may feel like you applied to 20 jobs last month, but if you click in and see it was only five or six, you’ll be inspired to step your game up.

By Product

Additionally, add a column for Product and Indication – this way you can also monitor your progress in a particular vertical or you may see a trend that you are really interested and drawn to rare disease or perhaps you aren’t gaining the traction you’d like in a particular oncology segment all of this is useful information when honing your Job Search Strategy.

Prepare Yourself to Network Strategically

Mutual Connections

When keeping track of your company application add a column on your tracker with current connections. 70% of companies feel referred hires are a better fit, so it’s worth taking the time to see if there’s anyone who can put in a good word for you.

Contacts at the Company

You can message someone in HR that you applied and are interested, but that’s not all. If you are applying for a Medical Liaison Scientist position you may want to look up who the director of Medical Affairs is, or if you are applying for a Director of HCP Marketing you may want to look up who the Director of Marketing is and from there start expanding your network and making your interest known.

Staying organized is half the battle; but it’s definitely worth it. It keeps you from agonizing over whether or not you sent one part of an application in and stops you from worrying you forgot to do something. So, take the time to create the best materials you can—and then keep track of where you send them and when!

About the Author: Yaffa Grace is the founder of Yaffa Grace Co, an organization that recruits and builds executive teams for biotech and pharma companies; and coaches candidates to land their dream biopharma jobs. With over two decades of industry experience, Yaffa has a firm grasp of what it takes to build top commercial teams and help those looking to leverage their careers create resumes and linkedin profiles that stand out and get noticed. Yaffa is married with four children and a proud cancer survivor. Learn more at https://yaffagraceco.com.