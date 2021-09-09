Creating Your Non-Negotiable List While Job Searching

Job searching is a long process of countless little decisions.

Should I apply for this job? Should I say yes to this offer? Which job do I want more?

And the list goes on. But the key to long-term job satisfaction comes from what factors you consider when making these decisions. When faced with a decision, it’s hard to remember what your priorities are for your new job. Especially when you’re excited about leaving your current position or proud that you got an offer, you can get swept up in the moment and jump forward without considering if the position is meeting all your non-negotiables.

Non-negotiables are the factors that you decide must exist or must not exist in order for you to say yes to a position. Having a list of these deal-breakers prepared ahead of time can help you make decisions throughout your search. A non-negotiables list will keep you on track and stop you from wasting time with positions that aren’t a good fit. These are the factors that will often become more important when the excitement of a new job wears off. Will the day-to-day of your new life meet your needs and align with your dreams?

Here are some factors you might choose to include on your non-negotiable list. You don’t have to put the same amount of priority on all of these factors; people value different things at different levels. And maybe there are additional factors that are very important to you. Add those to your list!

Daily Job Duties

When applying for jobs, dig deep into the job responsibilities. So many people like a company or the broader concept of a job, but don’t consider what they would be doing on a daily basis. Not enjoying your daily tasks at work can quickly lead to frustration and burnout, so take the time to confirm that your responsibilities are things you would enjoy doing every single day and things that align with your strengths.

Or maybe there’s a specific skill you’re looking to develop. For example, working with certain software or leading a team. If gaining that experience is a non-negotiable for you and you don’t see that listed in the job responsibilities, that might not be the best position for you!

Work Schedule

A work schedule that aligns with your current lifestyle and personal needs is a very common non-negotiable. Maybe you have a family that requires you to be home in the evenings. Maybe you highly value having an hour lunch break. Or maybe you just really aren’t a morning person so you prefer starting your workday at 9:00 instead of 8:00. Whatever your requirements are for your daily schedule, make sure they would be met at a job before you accept an offer!

Location

Location is just as important in your job search as it is in real estate. How long of a commute are you okay with? Are you willing to move? What important things does your job need to be close to (family, your doctor, your favorite restaurant, etc.)? What lifestyle are you looking for?

These are all crucial questions to ask yourself when you’re making a non-negotiable list. And the location-related factors can often help you weed jobs out before you even apply, saving you and employers tons of time!

Salary & Benefits

Salary is typically toward the top of people’s non-negotiable list. If a job won’t meet your financial needs (even if it’s “so close”), you’ll most likely find yourself job searching again very soon. It’s unfortunate and challenging when you love a job opportunity but it simply doesn’t pay enough. But taking the time to review your finances and determine how low you can really go ahead of time will help you stand your ground when salary is discussed.

And don’t forget to look beyond salary to consider benefits. Maybe one company offers less than another but has better benefits. Will that meet your needs? What are your non-negotiables with insurance, time off, and other company perks? Add those things to your list!

Supervisor

A good relationship with a supervisor is vital for job satisfaction. While you don’t need to be best friends with your boss, it’s important that you get a good feeling about them during your interview. Consider what you are looking for in a boss and outline those qualities on your non-negotiable list. Then ask questions during the interview to verify those needs would be fulfilled.

Company Culture

Are you looking for a casual work environment where people bring their dogs to work and wear t-shirts? Or are you more interested in a suit and tie vibe? List out any desires regarding a company’s culture that you consider non-negotiable and reflect on what you discover about an office as you go through their interview process to see if it aligns with what you’re looking for. You’re going to spend 40+ hours a week at work; it needs to be a place that you’re comfortable with and enjoy!

Growth & Professional Development Opportunities

Are you looking to move up at an organization? Attend company-paid conferences and workshops to boost your skills? Gain a credential or certification? These things may not seem like reasons to say yes or no to a job, but not having the growth opportunities that you’re looking for can leave you feeling stuck and undervalued.

You might not value all of these things in a job or maybe there are even more things that are deal-breakers for you. Regardless, compile a non-negotiable list in a spreadsheet, on a whiteboard, or on a scrap piece of paper to help you make sound job searching decisions. Gather all of the information you need about your non-negotiables during interviews so you can put your list to use and find a job that meets all of your needs!