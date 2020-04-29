Study Reveals Importance of Contact Tracing in COVID-19, Shows Men More Likely to Have Severe Infections

Since the novel coronavirus hit the world in 2019, researchers continue to unlock its secrets as they race to develop a vaccine and treatment.

Recent reports revealed that the infection rates between adults and children were similar, but men are more likely to exhibit severe symptoms. The report also highlights the importance of contact tracing to help mitigate infection rates.

An analysis of infection rates from China showed men are 2.5 times more likely to have a much worse experience with COVID-19 than women and children, Forbes reported. Those worse symptoms included respiratory and organ failure. New data also shows that the disease can have additional health-related concerns beyond pulmonary. The disease can cause blood clots which lead to heart attacks and death.

The Chinese analysis was conducted on cases identified by the Shenzhen Center for Disease Control from Jan. 14 to Feb. 12. Results were published this week in The Lancet. The study looked at 187 men and 204 women who were diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Not only did the study look at the rates of severity, but it also revealed the rate of infection seen between adults and children. The study concluded that children and adults are infected at the same rate. On average, it took about five days for the patients in the study to begin displaying symptoms of COVID-19 following an estimated contraction of the disease. Only 9 % of the patients showed severe symptoms at their first doctor evaluation, Forbes reported.

The study also took a look at contact tracing to determine how the disease spread. The results showed that on average, each patient typically infected one other person, with the majority of those infections being in the same household. While the results are considered observational, the researches were optimistic that the spread of the disease can be mitigated through social distancing and reduced contact. That means, the disease could run its course instead of spreading, the researchers said, according to Forbes.

There were some patients who were considered “super spreaders.” About 8.9% of infected patients caused 80% of infections among their contacts. These super spreaders could “relatively easily reignite outbreaks,” the researchers said, according to the report.

In its assessment of the study, Forbes said the report highlights the importance of contact tracing, particularly as the economies of multiple states across the United States begin to reopen. The study from China also notes the importance of having dedicated contact tracing workers to help mitigate any spread. On average, a state has about 7,000 employees dedicated to contact tracing efforts. Forbes noted that health experts have suggested there should be about 100,000 to 300,000 nationally.