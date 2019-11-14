Biotech In-Demand Jobs: Computer and Information Research Scientists

At the heart of the biopharma industry is a career that requires an extensive amount of education, as well as a meticulous mindset that explores every possible answer to complex research problems. In the last article on our series of common biopharma careers, we take a close look at what it takes to become a successful computer and information research scientist.

Overview of a Computer and Information Research Scientist Career

You probably understand the prominent role big data now plays for a wide variety of industries. Perhaps no other industry requires the implementation of big data strategies more than the biopharma industry. Computer and information research scientists devise and then implement new approaches to computer information technology. These professionals also discover creative methods for using current technology.

Here are a few vital statistics for anyone interested in pursuing a computer and information research scientist career.

Standard entry level education requirement-Master’s degree

Median compensation in 2018-$118,370

Expected Job growth from 2018 until 2018-16%

Job Description

In addition to devising and implementing new strategies for collecting and analyzing computer driven data, computer and information research scientists also study and resolve complex problems that pertain to producing highly effective medicines. These professionals examine the elementary issues concerning computer technology, as well as present theories and establish paradigms that address the issues surrounding computing technology. Computer and information research scientists work closely with engineers and other scientists to solve intricate problems that involve using a large number of mathematic models.

In with the new and out with the old should be the mantra for computer and information research scientists. The career based on using math and computer skills requires professionals to create new computing languages and develop tools to help other professionals work with advanced computer technology. With software playing an integral role in this position, computer and information research scientists enhance the performance of software systems that are the foundation for developing contemporary computing models. Designing experiments to test the effectiveness of software systems is another part of the job description for computer and information research scientists.

Within the career of computer and information research scientist are three specializations that require a considerable amount of education and on the job experience.

Robotics

Since robotics is playing a growing role in developing an efficient drug pipeline, it is not surprising to learn this specialization has become an important part of a computer and information research scientist career. Instead of a research scientist performing complex studies, he or she helps produce the technology required for a robot to conduct the same complex studies involving the testing of new drugs. Computer and information research scientists study how well robots perform the tasks the robots are created to complete.

Data Science

Biopharma professionals in this field write algorithms to gather and analyze very large databases. For the drug pipeline, the databases include test results, as well as determining the future of certain medications. Data science professionals develop the algorithms primarily used to investigate how new drugs treat complex diseases.

Programming

New programming languages used to write computer software programs are at the heart of a programming professional’s job description. Software languages such as Java undergo an intensive overhaul to accommodate large sets of new data. The goal of someone working as a programming specialist is to develop more advanced software systems, such as enhancing the capabilities of an image processing software program.

How to Become a Computer and Information Research Scientist

Working in an entry level biopharma position for the federal government might require just a bachelor’s degree, but for an entry level position in the private sector, you can expect to need a master’s degree in computer science or a closely related field of study. Earning a master’s degree for a computer and information research scientist career typically takes two years, although three years is not out of the question for someone working in the position full time. Computer scientists specializing in certain biopharma computer scientist niches must gain the specialized knowledge of the niche. For instance, a professional developing biomedical software applications must have taken several advanced biology courses.

Academics is not the only prerequisite a computer and information research scientist must meet. You also should possess several distinct skills:

Analytical

Mathematical

Communication

Critical thinking

Innovative

Attention to detail

Personal skills also play a role in determining the success of a computer and information research scientist. You have to be a team player, as virtually every research project involves more than one biopharma department. Patience is certainly a virtue, with most research projects taking several years to complete. Finally, the ability to rebound from disappointment is a huge personal trait to have. You can expect many of the research projects you work on to end with less than satisfactory results.

Compensation and Job Outlook

With the median pay in 2018 almost reaching $120,000, a computer and information research specialist can expect to earn around $56 per hour. Compensation often includes a generous benefits package. The 16% job growth rate for this field is much higher than the average job growth rate for other careers. By 2028, more than 5,200 new jobs are expected to be created for computer and information research scientists. A large majority of computer and information research scientists work full time, with some professionals working more than 40 hours per week.