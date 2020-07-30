Life Sciences Industry Continues to See Job Creations as Pandemic Surges On

As the world continues to navigate through the coronavirus pandemic, many biopharma companies are surging ahead with job creations. Check out these companies that have made recent job expansion announcements.

SiO2: Medical supply company SiO2 is planning on investing $163 million to expand its Auburn facility, according to an announcement from Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. The expansion announcement comes after the company secured a contract to supply the federal government with vials to support the coronavirus vaccine effort. The expansion is expected to create 220 jobs.

“It is exciting to know that SiO2 will be directly involved in providing a product essential to addressing the COVID-19 crisis, which will impact not only Alabamians but the entire country,” Governor Ivey said. “This is a testament to the ingenuity of this great company and its growing Alabama workforce.”

Lyda Hill Philanthropies: Lyda Hill Philanthropies and J. Small Investments announced its plans for Pegasus Park, which will be a 23-acre, six-building campus with state-of-the-art facilities and amenities. Pegasus Park will be located in Dallas.

Pegasus Park aims to be a place where startups, industry leaders, social impact companies and academics can collaborate and network.

“The development will augment North Texas’ ability to develop thousands of high-paying jobs, attract intellectual and investor capital, enhance access to groundbreaking healthcare, and to recognize local expertise and technically skilled resources,” Lyda Hill Philanthropies and J. Small Investments said.

Fujirebio Diagnostics: According to Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, Fujirebio Diagnostics is expanding its operations in Chester County. The expansion is expected to create 41 new jobs and will retain 348 jobs.

Fujirebio is expanding its current Malvern location and reconfiguring a good amount of the space to allow for additional manufacturing. The company plans to invest $7.74 million into the expansion.

New Haven Expansion: In the first week of July, New Haven's Board of Alders unanimously approved a $100 million, 10-story bioscience tower in the city.

The project, named Together, We Grow, is an agreement between the city, its parking authority and Winstanley Enterprises. The agreement includes the construction of a 350,000- to 550,000-square-foot life sciences incubator and office tower.

Nephron Pharmaceuticals: Nephron Pharmaceuticals announced early in July that it is doing a $215 million expansion to its Lexington County plant in South Carolina.

The expansion will include new office space, and warehouse and vaccine production. It is expected to create 380 new jobs by 2024.

“Thanks to our partnerships with state and local officials, and the trust they have placed in us, we have been able to provide life-saving medications to patients around the world and establish ourselves as the global leader in what we do,” Nephron CEO Lou Kennedy said in the company's press release.

PCI Pharma Services: Tredegar-based pharmaceutical firm PCI Pharma Services announced that a £9m expansion has been approved. Up to 100 new jobs are expected as a part of the expansion, which plans were announced for in December 2019.

The initial expansion is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.