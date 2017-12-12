Why 2018 Could be Cara Therapeutics' Year

Most investors would be excited if one of the stocks they owned achieved a 45% gain in less than a year. But for Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) shareholders, that level of performance is somewhat disappointing. Earlier in 2017, the biotech stock was up 190%. However, Cara Therapeutics lost a huge chunk of its market cap after reporting disappointing results in June from a late-stage study of an oral formulation of experimental pain drug CR845.