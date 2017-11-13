Top 5 Biosimilars Drug Stocks to Buy Right Now

During the presidential campaign of 2015–2016, one of the areas that got some of the largest scrutiny was drug pricing, and with good reason. Spending on pharmaceuticals when the population as a whole is aging is massive. In fact, Americans spend a lot on prescription drugs, more per capita than any other country by far. Pharmaceuticals represent a significant and growing share of the country’s health spending, because new, and often costly, drugs are emerging from the labs, and because prices of many drugs are rising much faster than prices of other goods and services.