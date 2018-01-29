Apotex CEO Abruptly Resigns Amid Allegations of Trade Secret Leaks





Apotex president and CEO Jeremy Desai resigned from the generic drug giant Friday while facing a lawsuit alleging he and the company accepted trade secrets leaked from a competitor.

The lawsuit from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. accuses Barinder Sandhu, who worked as a senior director of regulatory affairs for Teva’s U.S. generics division, of leaking trade secrets and other confidential information to Desai while being in a romantic relationship with him.

The allegations have not been proven in court and Apotex, Sandhu and Desai have filed motions to dismiss the complaint.