AI Biotech, BioXcel Therapeutics, Files for $69M IPO





BioXcel, which is using AI to develop treatments for neurological disorders and cancers, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $69 million in an initial public offering.



The Branford, CT-based company was founded in 2017 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BTAI. Barclays, UBS Investment Bank and BMO Capital Markets are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

