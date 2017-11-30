3 Bioeconomy Stocks Investors Should Not Hesitate to Buy

While the words biotech and biopharma are often used interchangeably, they aren't the same thing -- not even close, in fact. Biotechnology is using biology as technology -- and that extends far beyond the realm of healthcare and therapeutics. We live in a world with biotech crops and plants, genetically engineered microbes that churn out industrially relevant chemicals, biotech animals, living environmental sensors, and much more. Collectively, these products' contributions to national GDP comprise the bioeconomy.