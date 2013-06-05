Anxious? Activate Your Anterior Cingulate Cortex With a Little Meditation, Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center Study

Staying up-to-date has never been simpler. Sign up for the free GenePool newsletter today!

Scientists, like Buddhist monks and Zen masters, have known for years that meditation can reduce anxiety, but not how. Scientists at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, however, have succeeded in identifying the brain functions involved. “Although we’ve known that meditation can reduce anxiety, we hadn’t identified the specific brain mechanisms involved in relieving anxiety in healthy individuals,” said Fadel Zeidan, Ph.D., postdoctoral research fellow in neurobiology and anatomy at Wake Forest Baptist and lead author of the study. “In this study, we were able to see which areas of the brain were activated and which were deactivated during meditation-related anxiety relief.”

Hey, check out all the research scientist jobs. Post your resume today!