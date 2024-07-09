Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call to Discuss the Acquisition of Avexitide

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) (“Amylyx” or the “Company”) today announced that Amylyx’ management team will host a conference call and webcast tomorrow, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the acquisition of avexitide from Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

To access the conference call, please dial +1 (800) 836-8184 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 (646) 357-8785 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and ask to be joined into the Amylyx Pharmaceuticals call. A live audio webcast of the call will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investor section of the Company’s website, https://investors.amylyx.com/news-events/events, and will be available for replay for 90 days following the event.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx is committed to the discovery and development of new treatment options for communities with high unmet needs, including people living with serious and fatal diseases. Since its founding, Amylyx has been guided by science to address unanswered questions, keeping communities at the heart and center of all decisions. Amylyx is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit amylyx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter). For investors, please visit investors.amylyx.com.

