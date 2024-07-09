SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call to Discuss the Acquisition of Avexitide

July 9, 2024 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) (“Amylyx” or the “Company”) today announced that Amylyx’ management team will host a conference call and webcast tomorrow, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the acquisition of avexitide from Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.
To access the conference call, please dial +1 (800) 836-8184 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 (646) 357-8785 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and ask to be joined into the Amylyx Pharmaceuticals call. A live audio webcast of the call will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investor section of the Company’s website, https://investors.amylyx.com/news-events/events, and will be available for replay for 90 days following the event.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx is committed to the discovery and development of new treatment options for communities with high unmet needs, including people living with serious and fatal diseases. Since its founding, Amylyx has been guided by science to address unanswered questions, keeping communities at the heart and center of all decisions. Amylyx is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit amylyx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter). For investors, please visit investors.amylyx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240709000861/en/

Contacts

Media
Amylyx Media Team
+1 (857) 799-7274
amylyxmediateam@amylyx.com

Investors
Lindsey Allen
+1 (857) 320-6244
Investors@amylyx.com

Source: Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

View this news release online at:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240709000861/en

Events Mergers & acquisitions Massachusetts
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
exteriors of Merck, Biogen and BMS
Deals
Top I&I Deals So Far in 2024
August 7, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mollie Barnes
Business partners shaking hands after closing a deal
Mergers & Acquisitions
Mallinckrodt Offloads Therakos Photopheresis Business to CVC Capital Partners for $925M
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Deals
BMS Backs Out of $1.5B Deal, Returns Rights to Agenus for Bispecific Antibody
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen