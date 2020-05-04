ALX Oncology Announces Appointment of Rekha Hemrajani to Board of Directors

May 4, 2020 11:00 UTC

BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, today announced the appointment of Rekha Hemrajani to its Board of Directors. With more than 20 years of biopharmaceutical industry experience, Ms. Hemrajani’s expertise is rooted in corporate strategy, business development, finance and operations.

“Rekha brings an impressive background and perspective in her numerous leadership roles developing successful biopharma companies,” said Corey Goodman, Ph.D., Executive Chairman of ALX Oncology. “We welcome Rekha and her strong financial, operations and business development experience, which will be instrumental for our company’s growth.”

“I’m pleased to join the distinguished Board at ALX and to leverage my experience and relationships in advancing the Company’s strategy of developing ALX148 across a range of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in combination with a number of leading anti-cancer agents,” said Ms. Hemrajani.

Ms. Hemrajani currently serves as Board Member, Chair of Audit Committee at Adverum Biotechnologies. She most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer at Aravive. She has served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Arcus Biosciences; Chief Operating Officer at FLX Bio (now RAPT Therapeutics); Chief Financial Officer, SVP of Business and Financial Operations at 3-V Biosciences (now Sagimet Biosciences); VP, Head of Licensing and M&A at Onyx Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Amgen); and VP of Business Development at Exelixis. She also serves as a member of the Investment Advisory Board of the Monroe Brown Seed Fund at the University of Michigan. Before launching an investment banking career at Credit Suisse and Lehman Brothers, Ms. Hemrajani earned an M.B.A., Finance and Marketing at Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management and a Bachelor of Economics, Computer Science at the University of Michigan.

