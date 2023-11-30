Alnylam Ranks #1 on Boston Globe’s Top Places to Work List for 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced its first-place ranking in Boston Globe’s 2023 Top Places to Work in the “Largest Employer” category. This marks the third year in a row that Alnylam has taken the top spot in the Largest Employer category (> 1,000 employees).

“We strive to set the gold standard for workplace excellence with our science, our people, and our culture. We are proud to be recognized as the #1 Top Place to Work by The Boston Globe for the third year in a row,” said Kelley Boucher, Chief Human Resources Officer of Alnylam. “We are committed to providing an amazing experience for our employees who bring their best every day in order to provide life-changing RNAi medicines to patients who can benefit from them. It’s simply in our RNA!”

Companies named to the Top Places to Work list are chosen by the people who best understand the workplace environment: the employees. Employees complete an anonymous, research-backed survey assessing categories, including their company’s direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The list spotlights companies that support employees both in and out of the office, including caregiving, mental health, and other out-of-office needs.

The Top Places to Work survey is completed by 137,000 employees across 347 different companies in Massachusetts. The winners are constantly working to improve their workplaces, from investigating how artificial intelligence can assist workers, not replace them, to helping workers get to know each other in an increasingly hybrid world. This honor comes shortly after Alnylam ranked in the top three in Science Magazine’s 2023 Top Employer Survey.

