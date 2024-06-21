SUBSCRIBE
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoffs
Biopharma Layoff Tracker 2024: Entero, Precigen, Sumitomo and More Cut Staff
Follow along as BioSpace keeps you up-to-date on the latest pharma and biotech layoffs.
August 8, 2024
132 min read
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Pictured: Novavax/Getty Images, STR/NurPhoto
Business
Novavax Misses Q2 Revenue Estimate, Cuts 2024 Forecast on COVID-19 Vaccine Sales
The vaccine maker on Thursday reported $415.5 million in total revenue in the second quarter, lower than the analyst consensus of $458.6 million.
August 8, 2024
1 min read
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Handshake over a deal/iStock, PeopleImag
Mergers & acquisitions
Recursion, Exscientia Merge to Create AI-Enabled Biotech
Armed with a combined $850 million in cash, the companies said Thursday the resulting biotech will have a pipeline that could deliver 10 clinical readouts over the next 18 months.
August 8, 2024
2 min read
Nick Paul Taylor
Merck Research Laboratories in South San Francisco, California
Lung Cancer
Merck Halts Phase III Trial of Keytruda, Anti-TIGIT Combo in Small Cell Lung Cancer
The pharma said Thursday it is stopping a late-stage study of its blockbuster Keytruda plus the anti-TIGIT antibody vibostolimab and chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, following a recommendation from an independent data monitoring committee.
August 8, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
Eli Lilly's Biotechnology Center in California
Earnings
Lilly Beats Q2 Expectations as Tirzepatide Supply Stabilizes, Raises Full-Year Revenue Guidance by $3B
Eli Lilly comfortably cleared analyst estimates in the second quarter after improving supply of its blockbuster tirzepatide brands Mounjaro and Zepbound, which together generated more than $4 billion in sales.
August 8, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Illustration showing tam and diploma
Career Advice
The Ph.D. Debate: Should Scientist Roles Require Ph.D.s?
A BioSpace LinkedIn poll showed that just 19% of respondents believe biopharma professionals need Ph.D.s for scientist roles.
August 8, 2024
3 min read
Angela Gabriel
Novartis' office building in Marburg, Germany
IgA nephropathy
Novartis’ Fabhalta Gets FDA Accelerated Approval, Becomes First Complement Inhibitor for IgAN
Fabhalta is approved for the treatment of IgAN patients who are at risk of rapid disease progression, which is indicated by a urine protein-to-creatinine ratio of at least 1.5 g/g.
August 8, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
MRI scans of the brain
Parkinson’s disease
Amneal Wins FDA Approval for Extended-Release Oral Parkinson’s Drug
Crexont was previously rejected by the regulator in June 2023, citing insufficient safety data. However, Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ resubmission included findings from a healthy volunteer study.
August 8, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
Patients in the U.K. with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia will have access to Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ gene editing therapy Casgevy, thanks to an agreement with the National Health Service on the price.
August 8, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Illustration showing job candidate profiles of two men and one woman
Career Advice
Companies Increasingly Demand Specialized Skill Sets
Employers have adjusted to higher salaries. That also means they’ve become adamant they get specific skill sets, according to Greg Clouse, BioSpace recruitment manager.
August 8, 2024
3 min read
Angela Gabriel
Aerial skyline of Austin
Career Advice
9 Life Sciences Companies Hiring in Texas
Looking for a job in Texas? Check out these nine companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
August 8, 2024
1 min read
Angela Gabriel
Novo Nordisk headquarters in Silicon Valley
Earnings
Novo Lowers Full-Year Proft Guidance Amid Disappointing Q2 Semaglutide Sales
Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide brands Ozempic and Wegovy fell short of analyst expectations in the second quarter, mainly held back by supply headwinds. The company’s shares dropped more than 7% in Wednesday morning trading.
August 7, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk's corporate headquarters in Denmark
Supply chain
Novo Nearly Catches Up to Lilly, Clears Ozempic and Wegovy from FDA Drug Shortage List
A day after Eli Lilly’s obesity and weight-loss therapies were removed from the regulator’s database, Novo Nordisk also made strides in boosting the supply of all but one of semaglutide’s shortages.
August 7, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Exeternal view of the Servier's headquarters in France
Approvals
Servier Gets FDA Approval for First Targeted Therapy for Grade 2 IDH-Mutant Glioma
Servier Pharmaceuticals’ vorasidenib on Tuesday secured the FDA’s green light for the treatment of patients with grade 2 gliomas carrying mutations in the IDH gene.
August 7, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Earnings
Amgen Touts Q2 Growth Bolstered by Horizon Buy, Promising Obesity Pipeline
The company is projecting that future growth will be driven by geographic and label expansions for its rare disease assets, as well as potential approvals in obesity.
August 7, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Merck & Co. headquarters in Silicon Valley; Merck & Co. Inc. is an American multinational pharmaceutical company
Vaccines
Gardasil Chinese Distribution Issue Still a Mystery to Analysts
After Merck noted the issue in its Q2 earnings call without providing specifics, analysts are left in the dark about the HPV vaccine’s future in China.
August 7, 2024
3 min read
Tyler Patchen
Donkey and elephant with money
Policy
As Election Nears, Pharma Hedges Campaign Contribution Bets
Lobbying groups and individuals connected with the industry are supporting candidates from both parties, with a particular focus on the future of the 340B discount program and pharmacy benefit managers.
August 7, 2024
4 min read
Tyler Patchen
DNA and single-use syringes
Rare Diseases
Biopharma Entrepreneurs Make Business Case for Personalized Genetic Medicines
Experts say the time is now to develop and provide widespread access to genetic medicines for the rarest diseases. What’s more, they say it is a moral imperative.
August 7, 2024
6 min read
Heather McKenzie
Podcast
Pharma Campaign Contributions, Vaccine Hiccups and Lykos’ Moment of Truth
With U.S. election season now in full swing, BioSpace looks at pharmaceutical-associated campaign contributions. Plus, Q2 earnings, Adaptimmune’s big approval, an anticipated FDA decision on an MDMA-assisted treatment and more.
August 7, 2024
1 min read
Heather McKenzie
exteriors of Merck, Biogen and BMS
Deals
Top I&I Deals So Far in 2024
The size of the global immunology market is projected to nearly double by 2032 to a quarter of a trillion dollars. Here are this year’s standout deals in the space.
August 7, 2024
5 min read
Mollie Barnes
