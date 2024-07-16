SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Akoya Biosciences to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 5, 2024, and Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

July 16, 2024 
MARLBOROUGH, Mass., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2024 after the market closes on Monday, August 5, 2024. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. It is recommended to register at least a day in advance. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Akoya website at https://investors.akoyabio.com/.

Akoya also announced that management will be presenting or doing fireside chats at two upcoming investor conferences.

  • Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference
    • Tuesday, August 13 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    • Friday, September 6 at 1:05 PM ET

A live and archived webcast of the events will be available on the “Investors” section of the Akoya website at https://investors.akoyabio.com/.

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The Company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research: PhenoCode Panels and PhenoCycler®, PhenoImager® Fusion and PhenoImager HT Instruments. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

Investor Contact:

Priyam Shah
investors@akoyabio.com

Media Contact:

Christine Quern
media@akoyabio.com

Massachusetts Earnings
