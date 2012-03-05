SUBSCRIBE
Agenus (Formerly known as Antigenics Inc. - Lexington, MA) Expands QS-21 License and Grants Right of First Negotiation to GlaxoSmithKline

March 5, 2012 | 
LEXINGTON, Mass., March 5, 2012 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus Inc. (Nasdaq:AGEN) announced today that GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Agenus have amended the QS-21 license and manufacturing agreement to include additional rights for the use of Agenus’ proprietary QS-21 Stimulon®* adjuvant in GSK Biologicals’ adjuvant systems. In addition, Agenus has agreed to grant the vaccines company the first right to negotiate for the purchase of Agenus or certain of its assets. The first right to negotiate will expire after five years.

