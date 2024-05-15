Adial Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

GLEN ALLEN, Va., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) (“Adial” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, today provided a business update and reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2024.

Cary Claiborne, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adial, stated, “We are making steady progress as it relates to AD04. We have initiated new activities related to our clinical development plan after incorporating favorable feedback received from the FDA last year. We anticipate conducting two parallel Phase 3 clinical trials of AD04 to support potential approval in the shortest timeframe possible while minimizing risk. To support our efforts, we formally hired Tony Goodman as our Chief Operating Officer during the quarter. Given his impressive background as an accomplished pharmaceutical industry executive, as well as serving on our Board of Directors since 2017, he has played a key role in advancing our strategic growth initiatives, including clinical development and commercial planning for AD04, while also furthering partnership discussions.”

“In addition, we are committed to developing a robust patent estate around AD04 and have been awarded key patents from the United States Patent and Trademark Office in 2024. First, we were awarded patent number 11,905,562, which further protects AD04 and covers its unique ability to target the serotonin transporter gene for the potential treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD). More recently, we were issued patent number 11,957,664, which covers important aspects of the combination of our proprietary genetic diagnostic and AD04 to treat alcohol use disorder (AUD), OUD, and other drug dependencies. These patents are important given our post hoc analysis identified genotypes that positively responded to AD04, which represents an addressable market of approximately $40 billion in the U.S. alone. Additionally, these patents enable us to expand our focus on AUD in the future, including advancing AD04 for the potential treatment of OUD.”

“Overall, we believe we are well positioned to execute on meaningful milestones ahead, while having preserved a strong balance sheet. We look forward to updating our shareholders as developments unfold,” concluded Mr. Claiborne.

Other Developments

Publications

On April 10, 2024, Adial announced the publication of a peer-reviewed article highlighting the promising clinical results, strong safety profile and high compliance among patients administered AD04 (low-dose ondansetron), the Company’s lead investigational new drug product being developed for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). The publication also reported the results of a new study analyzing the liver safety profile of AD04 compared with placebo in subjects with AUD in the Company’s prior Phase 3 clinical trial.

The published study provides a comprehensive analysis of the liver safety profile of AD04 compared to a placebo in individuals with AUD and a specific 5-marker genetic profile. AUD, characterized by compulsive alcohol consumption and loss of control over intake, poses significant health risks and is a major contributor to alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD), a leading cause of liver transplantation and global mortality.

The manuscript entitled, “Safety and compliance of long-term low-dose ondansetron in alcohol use disorder treatment,” was published in the European Journal of Internal Medicine. The publication is available via Open Access at: https://www.ejinme.com/article/S0953-6205(24)00123-7/fulltext

Warrants

On March 1, 2024 Adial announced entering into a definitive agreement for the immediate exercise of certain outstanding warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,150,000 shares of common stock of the Company originally issued in October 2023, having an exercise price of $2.82 per share and eighteen months term. The gross proceeds to the Company from the exercise of the warrants were approximately $4.3 million, prior to deducting placement agent fees and estimated offering expenses.



First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Cash and cash equivalents were $5.0 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $2.8 million as of December 31, 2023. During the quarter, the Company received total gross proceeds of approximately $4.3 million from recent warrant exercises. Including the proceeds from warrant exercises, the Company believes that its existing cash and cash equivalents will allow it to accelerate the development of AD04 and fund its operating expenses into the first quarter of 2025.

Research and development expenses increased by approximately $88 thousand in the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. This change was due to increases in activities related to drug development planning, chemistry, and manufacturing expenses, and for R&D directed personnel salaries. These increases were partially offset by the decreased expense of regulatory consultants and direct clinical trial expenses. These changes were the result of the completion of data analysis and other follow-up activity associated with our recent ONWARD trial and the ramp up of planning for the next steps in the development of our drug candidate, AD04.

General and administrative expenses decreased by approximately $512 thousand in the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. The three months ended March 31, 2024, saw substantial decreases in expense in several areas, including the salaries of G&A directed personnel and cash director compensation, corporate legal expenses, direct patent expenses, and travel expenses.

Net Loss was $6.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $2.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. This increase was more than accounted for by a one-time, non-cash charge of $4.5 million recognized on issuance of new warrants to induce the exercise of existing warrants by the holder on March 1, 2024.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders. The Company’s lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in heavy drinking patients and was recently investigated in the Company’s ONWARD™ pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes identified using the Company’s proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. ONWARD showed promising results in reducing heavy drinking in heavy drinking patients, and no overt safety or tolerability concerns. AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. Additional information is available at www.adial.com .

