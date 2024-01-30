Abdera Therapeutics Expands Management Team and Board of Directors

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Abdera Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its advanced antibody engineering ROVEr™ platform to design and develop tunable, precision radiopharmaceuticals for cancer, today announced the appointments of Philippe Bishop, M.D., as chief medical officer and Eric Dobmeier as a member of the company’s board of directors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Philippe and Eric to Abdera,” said Lori Lyons-Williams, president and chief executive officer. “Philippe brings an extensive track record in oncology drug development, which will be instrumental as we prepare to advance ABD-147 targeting DLL3 into the clinic. Coupled with Eric’s extensive company building and corporate development expertise, these additions supplement our ongoing effort to build Abdera into a leading radiopharmaceutical company and advance potential best-in-class new cancer medicines.”

Philippe Bishop, M.D., as chief medical officer

Dr. Bishop previously served as chief medical officer of Atreca, a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biotechnology company. Prior to Atreca, Dr. Bishop served as chief medical officer of Clover Biopharmaceuticals and was executive vice president and chief medical officer at aratinga.bio. Before founding aratinga.bio in 2017, Dr. Bishop was senior vice president, hematology / oncology at Gilead Sciences and held clinical development roles at Genentech, Johnson & Johnson and Sanofi-Aventis. Dr. Bishop previously held leadership positions at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and National Institutes of Health. Dr. Bishop received his M.D. from the University of Nevada School of Medicine followed by a residency in internal medicine at the University of Washington School of Medicine and a medical oncology fellowship at the National Cancer Institute.

“Abdera’s modular ROVEr™ platform offers the ability to finely tune radioisotope delivery directly to tumors while sparing healthy tissue,” said Dr. Bishop. “This approach is a powerful foundation upon which to advance potential best-in-class radiopharmaceutical programs to optimally address a variety of important targets such as DLL3 for small cell lung cancer and other solid tumors. I am excited to join the Abdera team and help build a differentiated pipeline.”

Eric Dobmeier, J.D., to board of directors

Mr. Dobmeier is an executive and board member with more than 20 years of experience in the biotechnology industry. Most recently, he served as president and chief executive officer of Chinook Therapeutics through its acquisition by Novartis in 2023 for up to $3.5 billion. Prior to Chinook, Mr. Dobmeier served as president and chief executive officer of Silverback Therapeutics and held successive leadership positions over a 15-year period at Seagen (acquired by Pfizer for $43 billion), including chief operating officer and chief business officer. While at Seagen, he was directly involved in raising more than $1.2 billion and completed multiple corporate alliances with leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. He currently serves on the boards of Structure Therapeutics and Atara Therapeutics. Mr. Dobmeier earned his J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law and his undergraduate degree from Princeton University.

“Abdera’s next-generation radiopharmaceutical platform is based on compelling science and has generated promising preclinical proof-of-concept data in a variety of tumor models,” added Mr. Dobmeier. “I look forward to working with the rest of the board and leadership team as Abdera prepares to transition into a clinical-stage company and enter its next phase of growth.”

About Abdera

Abdera Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging antibody engineering to design and develop new precision radiopharmaceuticals for cancer. Abdera’s Radio Optimized Vector Engineering (ROVEr™) platform enables the company to engineer potential best-in-class therapies for both clinically validated and novel targets that deliver potent radioisotopes capable of emitting alpha or beta particles to selectively destroy cancer cells. Abdera’s lead program targets DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other solid tumors. To learn more, please visit www.abderatx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240130041699/en/