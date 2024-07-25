AbbVie Reports Second-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Reports Second-Quarter Diluted EPS of $0.77 on a GAAP Basis, a Decrease of 32.5 Percent; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $2.65, a Decrease of 8.9 Percent; These Results Include an Unfavorable Impact of $0.52 Per Share Related to Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense

Delivers Second-Quarter Net Revenues of $14.462 Billion, an Increase of 4.3 Percent on a Reported Basis and 5.6 Percent on an Operational Basis

Second -Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Immunology Portfolio Were $6.971 Billion, an Increase of 2.3 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 3.5 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Humira Net Revenues Were $2.814 Billion; Global Skyrizi Net Revenues Were $2.727 Billion; Global Rinvoq Net Revenues Were $1.430 Billion

Second -Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Oncology Portfolio Were $1.634 Billion, an Increase of 10.5 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 12.2 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Imbruvica Net Revenues Were $833 Million; Global Venclexta Net Revenues Were $637 Million

Second -Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Neuroscience Portfolio Were $2.162 Billion, an Increase of 14.7 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 15.2 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Botox Therapeutic Net Revenues Were $814 Million; Global Vraylar Net Revenues Were $774 Million; Combined Global Ubrelvy and Qulipta Net Revenues Were $381 Million

Second -Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Aesthetics Portfolio Were $1.390 Billion, an Increase of 0.5 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 2.8 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Botox Cosmetic Net Revenues Were $729 Million; Global Juvederm Net Revenues Were $343 Million

Raises 2024 Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance Range from $10.61 - $10.81 to $10.71 - $10.91 , which Includes an Unfavorable Impact of $0.60 Per Share Related to Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense Incurred Year-To-Date Through the Second Quarter 2024

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., July 25, 2024

“Our business continues to perform exceptionally well, with second quarter results meaningfully ahead of our expectations,” said Robert A. Michael, chief executive officer, AbbVie. “Based upon the significant momentum of our ex-Humira growth platform, our continued investments in the business and our pipeline progress, we are very well positioned to deliver our top-tier long-term outlook.”

Second-Quarter Results

Worldwide net revenues were $14.462 billion, an increase of 4.3 percent on a reported basis, or 5.6 percent on an operational basis.

Global net revenues from the immunology portfolio were $6.971 billion , an increase of 2.3 percent on a reported basis, or 3.5 percent on an operational basis. Global Humira net revenues of $2.814 billion decreased 29.8 percent on a reported basis, or 28.9 percent on an operational basis. U.S. Humira net revenues were $2.360 billion , a decrease of 31.6 percent. Internationally, Humira net revenues were $454 million , a decrease of 18.9 percent on a reported basis, or 12.5 percent on an operational basis. Global Skyrizi net revenues were $2.727 billion , an increase of 44.8 percent on a reported basis, or 45.6 percent on an operational basis. Global Rinvoq net revenues were $1.430 billion, an increase of 55.8 percent on a reported basis, or 59.2 percent on an operational basis.

, an increase of 2.3 percent on a reported basis, or 3.5 percent on an operational basis. Global net revenues from the oncology portfolio were $1.634 billion , an increase of 10.5 percent on a reported basis, or 12.2 percent on an operational basis. Global Imbruvica net revenues were $833 million , a decrease of 8.2 percent, with U.S. net revenues of $595 million and international profit sharing of $238 million . Global Venclexta net revenues were $637 million , an increase of 11.5 percent on a reported basis, or 15.8 percent on an operational basis. Global Elahere net revenues were $128 million.

, an increase of 10.5 percent on a reported basis, or 12.2 percent on an operational basis. Global net revenues from the neuroscience portfolio were $2.162 billion , an increase of 14.7 percent on a reported basis, or 15.2 percent on an operational basis. Global Botox Therapeutic net revenues were $814 million , an increase of 8.7 percent on a reported basis, or 9.6 percent on an operational basis. Global Vraylar net revenues were $774 million , an increase of 17.6 percent. Global Ubrelvy net revenues were $231 million , an increase of 17.5 percent. Global Qulipta net revenues were $150 million, an increase of 56.3 percent.

, an increase of 14.7 percent on a reported basis, or 15.2 percent on an operational basis. Global net revenues from the aesthetics portfolio were $1.390 billion , an increase of 0.5 percent on a reported basis, or 2.8 percent on an operational basis. Global Botox Cosmetic net revenues were $729 million , an increase of 6.4 percent on a reported basis, or 8.6 percent on an operational basis. Global Juvederm net revenues were $343 million, a decrease of 6.8 percent on a reported basis, or 3.1 percent on an operational basis.

, an increase of 0.5 percent on a reported basis, or 2.8 percent on an operational basis. On a GAAP basis, the gross margin ratio in the second quarter was 70.9 percent. The adjusted gross margin ratio was 85.2 percent.

On a GAAP basis, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense was 23.3 percent of net revenues. The adjusted SG&A expense was 22.9 percent of net revenues.

On a GAAP basis, research and development (R&D) expense was 13.5 percent of net revenues. The adjusted R&D expense was 13.3 percent of net revenues.

Acquired IPR&D and milestones expense was 6.5 percent of net revenues.

On a GAAP basis, the operating margin in the second quarter was 27.6 percent. The adjusted operating margin was 42.6 percent.

Net interest expense was $506 million.

On a GAAP basis, the tax rate in the quarter was 36.0 percent. The adjusted tax rate was 18.8 percent.

Diluted EPS in the second quarter was $0.77 on a GAAP basis. Adjusted diluted EPS, excluding specified items, was $2.65 . These results include an unfavorable impact of $0.52 per share related to acquired IPR&D and milestones expense.

Note: “Operational” comparisons are presented at constant currency rates that reflect comparative local currency net revenues at the prior year’s foreign exchange rates.

Recent Events

As previously announced, Robert A. Michael assumed the role of chief executive officer (CEO) and has joined AbbVie’s Board of Directors, effective July 1, 2024. Mr. Michael succeeds Richard A. Gonzalez, who served as CEO since the company’s inception in 2013. Mr. Gonzalez has become executive chairman of the board of directors.

AbbVie announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Skyrizi (risankizumab) for adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC). AbbVie also announced that the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending the approval of Skyrizi for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active UC who have had an inadequate response, lost response, or were intolerant to either conventional or biologic therapy. The FDA approval and positive CHMP opinion are based on results from two pivotal Phase 3 trials, INSPIRE and COMMAND, that evaluated the efficacy and safety of Skyrizi in adults with moderately to severely active UC. Skyrizi is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization globally.

AbbVie announced that it submitted applications for a new indication to the FDA and EMA for Rinvoq (upadacitinib) for the treatment of adult patients with giant cell arteritis (GCA). The regulatory submissions are supported by results from the SELECT-GCA Phase 3 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of Rinvoq in patients with GCA.

At the 2024 Digestive Disease Week (DDW) Annual Meeting, AbbVie presented 15 abstracts, including three oral presentations, reinforcing AbbVie’s commitment to advancing the standards of care in inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Highlights included data from the SEQUENCE head-to-head trial comparing Skyrizi versus Stelara (ustekinumab) in Crohn’s disease (CD), as well as presentations that included efficacy and safety data evaluating clinical, endoscopic, and histologic outcomes from both the INSPIRE Phase 3 induction study and the COMMAND Phase 3 maintenance study of Skyrizi as a therapy for adults with moderately to severely active UC.

AbbVie announced that it completed its acquisition of Landos Biopharma. The transaction adds the first-in-class investigational asset, ABBV-113 (NX-13), to AbbVie’s pipeline, which has the potential to offer a novel approach to the treatment of UC and CD.

AbbVie and FutureGen Biopharmaceutical announced a license agreement to develop FG-M701, a next generation anti-TL1A antibody for the treatment of IBD, currently in preclinical development. FG-M701 is uniquely engineered with potential best-in-class functional characteristics compared to first-generation anti-TL1A antibodies, with the goal to drive greater efficacy and less frequent dosing as a therapy for IBD.

AbbVie announced the acquisition of Celsius Therapeutics, a privately held biotechnology company pioneering new therapies for patients with inflammatory disease. Celsius’ lead investigational asset is CEL383, a potential first-in-class anti-TREM1 antibody for the treatment of IBD that has completed a Phase 1 clinical study.

AbbVie announced the FDA approved Epkinly (epcoritamab) to treat patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) follicular lymphoma (FL) after two or more lines of prior therapy. AbbVie also announced that the EMA’s CHMP adopted a positive opinion for Tepkinly (epcoritamab) for the treatment of adults with r/r FL. The FDA approval and positive CHMP opinion are based on results from the Phase 1/2 EPCORE NHL-1 clinical trial, which evaluated the safety and efficacy of Epkinly/Tepkinly in adult patients with r/r FL. Epkinly/Tepkinly is being co-developed by AbbVie and Genmab.

AbbVie announced positive topline results from the Phase 2 PICCOLO trial evaluating Elahere (mirvetuximab soravtansine) monotherapy in heavily pre-treated patients with folate receptor-alpha (FRα) positive, platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer (PSOC). The trial met its primary endpoint with an objective response rate (ORR) of 51.9% and demonstrated a median duration of response (DOR), a key secondary endpoint, of 8.25 months. The safety profile of Elahere was consistent with findings from previous studies, and no new safety concerns were identified. Full data from the PICCOLO study will be presented at a future medical meeting.

AbbVie announced the start of the Phase 3 CERVINO clinical trial which will evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of ABBV-383 monotherapy compared with standard available therapies (SATs) in patients with r/r multiple myeloma (MM) who have received at least two lines of prior therapy. The start of the CERVINO trial marks an important step forward in AbbVie’s continued commitment to advance new oncology treatments and elevate the standard of care for blood cancer patients.

At the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, AbbVie showcased its solid tumor pipeline with new data from its innovative antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) platform. Highlights included new safety and efficacy data from a Phase 1 study of ABBV-400, a next-generation, potential best-in-class c-Met directed ADC, in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC); data from a first-in-human study of ABBV-706, a potential best-in-class SEZ6 directed ADC, in small cell lung cancer (SCLC), high-grade central nervous system (CNS) tumors and high-grade neuroendocrine neoplasms (NENs); data from the primary analysis of the Phase 2 LUMINOSITY trial evaluating Telisotuzumab vedotin (Teliso-V), a potential first-in-class c-Met directed ADC, in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and data from the Phase 3 MIRASOL trial of Elahere in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) and high FRα expression.

AbbVie announced it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA for the New Drug Application (NDA) for ABBV-951 (foscarbidopa/foslevodopa) for the treatment of motor fluctuations in adults with advanced Parkinson’s disease (PD). In its letter, the FDA cited observations that were identified during inspection of a third-party manufacturer listed in the NDA. The CRL did not identify any issues related to the safety, efficacy or labeling of ABBV-951, including the device, and does not request that AbbVie conduct additional efficacy or safety trials related to the drug or device-related testing. AbbVie continues to work with the FDA to bring ABBV-951 to patients in the U.S. as quickly as possible.

AbbVie and Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals announced a collaboration and option-to-license agreement to develop next-generation therapies for psychiatric disorders. These next-generation therapies known as neuroplastogens target mechanisms that have shown potential to provide significant clinical benefits and are designed to minimize the challenging effects seen with first-generation compounds. This collaboration will leverage AbbVie’s expertise in psychiatry and Gilgamesh’s innovative research platform to discover novel neuroplastogens.

Full-Year 2024 Outlook

AbbVie is raising its adjusted diluted EPS guidance for the full year 2024 from $10.61 - $10.81 to $10.71 - $10.91, which includes an unfavorable impact of $0.60 per share related to acquired IPR&D and milestones expense incurred year-to-date through the second quarter 2024. The company’s 2024 adjusted diluted EPS guidance excludes any impact from acquired IPR&D and milestones that may be incurred beyond the second quarter of 2024, as both cannot be reliably forecasted.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc. Key Product Revenues Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 (Unaudited) % Change vs. 2Q23 Net Revenues (in millions) Reported Operationala U.S. Int’l. Total U.S. Int’l. Total Int’l. Total NET REVENUES $11,106 $3,356 $14,462 3.6 % 6.8 % 4.3 % 12.7 % 5.6 % Immunology 5,717 1,254 6,971 (0.2) 15.9 2.3 23.5 3.5 Humira 2,360 454 2,814 (31.6) (18.9) (29.8) (12.5) (28.9) Skyrizi 2,340 387 2,727 43.2 55.5 44.8 61.8 45.6 Rinvoq 1,017 413 1,430 57.9 51.1 55.8 62.6 59.2 Oncology 1,037 597 1,634 11.3 9.3 10.5 13.8 12.2 Imbruvicab 595 238 833 (10.6) (1.4) (8.2) (1.4) (8.2) Venclexta 300 337 637 12.8 10.4 11.5 18.4 15.8 Elahere 128 — 128 n/m n/m n/m n/m n/m Epkinlyc 14 22 36 >100.0 n/m >100.0 n/m >100.0 Aesthetics 863 527 1,390 4.4 (5.4) 0.5 0.4 2.8 Botox Cosmetic 450 279 729 7.1 5.2 6.4 10.9 8.6 Juvederm Collection 138 205 343 10.4 (15.6) (6.8) (10.0) (3.1) Other Aesthetics 275 43 318 (2.3) (11.7) (3.6) (4.1) (2.5) Neuroscience 1,895 267 2,162 14.9 13.5 14.7 17.3 15.2 Botox Therapeutic 669 145 814 8.9 7.9 8.7 13.0 9.6 Vraylar 773 1 774 17.5 68.8 17.6 69.2 17.6 Duodopa 23 90 113 (2.6) (3.2) (3.1) (1.7) (1.9) Ubrelvy 227 4 231 16.6 81.6 17.5 82.3 17.5 Qulipta 146 4 150 52.8 >100.0 56.3 >100.0 56.3 Other Neuroscience 57 23 80 (10.1) >100.0 16.6 >100.0 17.5 Eye Care 239 294 533 (21.8) (4.7) (13.3) 0.2 (10.9) Ozurdex 35 89 124 4.2 4.6 4.5 9.5 8.0 Lumigan/Ganfort 42 61 103 (15.8) (11.2) (13.2) (8.1) (11.4) Alphagan/Combigan 13 36 49 (59.5) 9.1 (23.7) 20.5 (17.8) Restasis 18 14 32 (77.3) (18.9) (67.0) (14.5) (66.2) Other Eye Care 131 94 225 18.9 (10.1) 4.8 (6.1) 6.7 Other Key Products 750 212 962 0.9 4.1 1.6 8.8 2.6 Mavyret 167 202 369 (13.2) 3.8 (4.7) 8.8 (2.2) Creon 372 — 372 32.1 n/m 32.1 n/m 32.1 Linzess/Constella 211 10 221 (21.7) 9.1 (20.7) 9.2 (20.7)

a “Operational” comparisons are presented at constant currency rates that reflect comparative local currency net revenues at the prior year’s foreign exchange rates. b Reflects profit sharing for Imbruvica international revenues. c Epkinly U.S. revenues reflect profit sharing. International revenues reflect product revenues as well as profit sharing from certain international territories. n/m = not meaningful

AbbVie Inc. Key Product Revenues Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 (Unaudited) % Change vs. 6M23 Net Revenues (in millions) Reported Operationala U.S. Int’l. Total U.S. Int’l. Total Int’l. Total NET REVENUES $20,147 $6,625 $26,772 1.1 % 7.4 % 2.6 % 12.1 % 3.7 % Immunology 9,869 2,473 12,342 (3.9) 15.9 (0.5) 22.0 0.6 Humira 4,131 953 5,084 (35.5) (17.3) (32.7) (12.1) (31.9) Skyrizi 3,996 739 4,735 44.1 57.3 46.0 61.7 46.6 Rinvoq 1,742 781 2,523 59.3 53.0 57.3 62.7 60.4 Oncology 2,004 1,173 3,177 9.3 10.6 9.8 14.0 11.0 Imbruvicab 1,205 466 1,671 (7.5) (3.2) (6.4) (3.2) (6.4) Venclexta 581 670 1,251 9.5 15.8 12.8 22.0 16.0 Elaherec 192 — 192 n/m n/m n/m n/m n/m Epkinlyd 26 37 63 >100.0 n/m >100.0 n/m >100.0 Aesthetics 1,639 1,000 2,639 2.1 (7.3) (1.7) (2.4) 0.3 Botox Cosmetic 839 523 1,362 1.2 1.6 1.3 6.2 3.1 Juvederm Collection 244 396 640 (1.2) (16.8) (11.5) (11.9) (8.3) Other Aesthetics 556 81 637 5.2 (8.1) 3.3 (1.8) 4.2 Neuroscience 3,609 518 4,127 16.0 10.7 15.3 13.1 15.6 Botox Therapeutic 1,280 282 1,562 6.6 5.9 6.5 9.7 7.2 Vraylar 1,465 3 1,468 20.3 96.7 20.4 96.3 20.4 Duodopa 48 180 228 (2.6) (3.0) (2.9) (2.8) (2.7) Ubrelvy 424 10 434 23.1 >100.0 24.6 >100.0 24.6 Qulipta 274 7 281 69.8 >100.0 73.2 >100.0 73.2 Other Neuroscience 118 36 154 (14.6) >100.0 4.1 >100.0 4.7 Eye Care 466 605 1,071 (25.6) 1.3 (12.5) 5.1 (10.6) Ozurdex 69 186 255 (5.4) 15.6 9.0 18.8 11.2 Lumigan/Ganfort 71 123 194 (37.4) (9.4) (22.2) (7.3) (21.0) Alphagan/Combigan 28 80 108 (53.4) 5.0 (20.6) 12.8 (16.2) Restasis 62 27 89 (61.0) (11.4) (53.1) (6.5) (52.3) Other Eye Care 236 189 425 7.1 (2.7) 2.5 1.0 4.2 Other Key Products 1,436 426 1,862 (2.3) 5.2 (0.7) 8.8 0.1 Mavyret 311 407 718 (14.4) 5.0 (4.4) 8.9 (2.4) Creon 657 — 657 12.0 n/m 12.0 n/m 12.0 Linzess/Constella 468 19 487 (10.0) 9.1 (9.4) 8.0 (9.4)

a “Operational” comparisons are presented at constant currency rates that reflect comparative local currency net revenues at the prior year’s foreign exchange rates. b Reflects profit sharing for Imbruvica international revenues. c Reflects partial year Elahere revenue based on the February 12, 2024 close date of the ImmunoGen acquisition. d Epkinly U.S. revenues reflect profit sharing. International revenues reflect product revenues as well as profit sharing from certain international territories. n/m = not meaningful

AbbVie Inc. Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share data) Second Quarter Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenues $ 14,462 $ 13,865 $ 26,772 $ 26,090 Cost of products sold 4,202 4,240 8,296 8,226 Selling, general and administrative 3,377 3,268 6,692 6,307 Research and development 1,948 1,733 3,887 4,025 Acquired IPR&D and milestones 937 280 1,101 430 Other operating income — (169) — (179) Total operating costs and expenses 10,464 9,352 19,976 18,809 Operating earnings 3,998 4,513 6,796 7,281 Interest expense, net 506 454 959 908 Net foreign exchange loss 1 37 5 72 Other expense, net 1,345 1,412 1,931 3,216 Earnings before income tax expense 2,146 2,610 3,901 3,085 Income tax expense 773 583 1,156 817 Net earnings 1,373 2,027 2,745 2,268 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 3 3 6 5 Net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc. $ 1,370 $ 2,024 $ 2,739 $ 2,263 Diluted earnings per share attributable to AbbVie Inc. $ 0.77 $ 1.14 $ 1.53 $ 1.26 Adjusted diluted earnings per sharea $ 2.65 $ 2.91 $ 4.96 $ 5.37 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 1,771 1,771 1,772 1,773

a Refer to the Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information for further details.

AbbVie Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information (Unaudited) 1. Specified items impacted results as follows: Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 (in millions, except per share data) Earnings Diluted Pre-tax After-taxa EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 2,146 $ 1,370 $ 0.77 Adjusted for specified items: Intangible asset amortization 1,947 1,651 0.93 Acquisition and integration costs 145 125 0.07 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,476 1,438 0.81 Other 90 126 0.07 As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 5,804 $ 4,710 $ 2.65

a Represents net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc. Acquisition and integration costs primarily reflect costs related to the ImmunoGen acquisition. Reported GAAP earnings and adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2024 included acquired IPR&D and milestone expense of $937 million on a pre-tax and $924 million on an after-tax basis, representing an unfavorable impact of $0.52 to both diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS.

2. The impact of the specified items by line item was as follows: Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 (in millions) Cost of products sold SG&A R&D Other expense, net As reported (GAAP) $ 4,202 $ 3,377 $ 1,948 $ 1,345 Adjusted for specified items: Intangible asset amortization (1,947) — — — Acquisition and integration costs (79) (35) (31) — Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — — (1,476) Other (41) (27) — (22) As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 2,135 $ 3,315 $ 1,917 $ (153)

3. The adjusted tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was 18.8 percent, as detailed below: Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 (dollars in millions) Pre-tax earnings Income taxes Tax rate As reported (GAAP) $ 2,146 $ 773 36.0 % Specified items 3,658 318 8.7 % As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 5,804 $ 1,091 18.8 %

AbbVie Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information (Unaudited) 1. Specified items impacted results as follows: Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 (in millions, except per share data) Earnings Diluted Pre-tax After-taxa EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 2,610 $ 2,024 $ 1.14 Adjusted for specified items: Intangible asset amortization 2,070 1,727 0.97 Acquisition and integration costs (83) (94) (0.05) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,552 1,518 0.85 Other (1) — — As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 6,148 $ 5,175 $ 2.91

a Represents net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc. Acquisition and integration costs reflect integration costs related to the Allergan acquisition, including a one-time gain of $169 million related to the termination of a development liability associated with a previously divested product. Reported GAAP earnings and adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2023 included acquired IPR&D and milestones expense of $280 million on a pre-tax and $261 million on an after-tax basis, representing an unfavorable impact of $0.15 to both diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS.

2. The impact of the specified items by line item was as follows: Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 (in millions) Cost of products sold SG&A R&D Other operating income Other expense, net As reported (GAAP) $ 4,240 $ 3,268 $ 1,733 $ (169) $ 1,412 Adjusted for specified items: Intangible asset amortization (2,070) — — — — Acquisition and integration costs (33) (50) (3) 169 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — — — (1,552) Other (20) — — — 21 As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 2,117 $ 3,218 $ 1,730 $ — $ (119)

3. The adjusted tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was 15.8 percent, as detailed below: Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 (dollars in millions) Pre-tax earnings Income taxes Tax rate As reported (GAAP) $ 2,610 $ 583 22.3 % Specified items 3,538 387 10.9 % As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 6,148 $ 970 15.8 %

AbbVie Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information (Unaudited) 1. Specified items impacted results as follows: Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 (in millions, except per share data) Earnings Diluted Pre-tax After-taxa EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 3,901 $ 2,739 $ 1.53 Adjusted for specified items: Intangible asset amortization 3,838 3,254 1.84 Acquisition and integration costs 656 611 0.34 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,136 2,081 1.17 Other 111 145 0.08 As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 10,642 $ 8,830 $ 4.96

a Represents net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc. Acquisition and integration costs primarily reflect costs related to the ImmunoGen acquisition. Reported GAAP earnings and adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2024 included acquired IPR&D and milestones expense of $1.1 billion on a pre-tax and after-tax basis, representing an unfavorable impact of $0.60 to both diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS.

2. The impact of the specified items by line item was as follows: Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 (in millions) Cost of products sold SG&A R&D Interest expense, net Other expense, net As reported (GAAP) $ 8,296 $ 6,692 $ 3,887 $ 959 $ 1,931 Adjusted for specified items: Intangible asset amortization (3,838) — — — — Acquisition and integration costs (158) (315) (159) (24) — Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — — — (2,136) Other (57) (30) — — (24) As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 4,243 $ 6,347 $ 3,728 $ 935 $ (229)

3. The adjusted tax rate for the first six months of 2024 was 17.0 percent, as detailed below: Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 (dollars in millions) Pre-tax earnings Income taxes Tax rate As reported (GAAP) $ 3,901 $ 1,156 29.6 % Specified items 6,741 650 9.6 % As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 10,642 $ 1,806 17.0 %

AbbVie Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information (Unaudited) 1. Specified items impacted results as follows: Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (in millions, except per share data) Earnings Diluted Pre-tax After-taxa EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 3,085 $ 2,263 $ 1.26 Adjusted for specified items: Intangible asset amortization 4,018 3,373 1.90 Intangible asset impairment 710 629 0.35 Acquisition and integration costs (22) (39) (0.02) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 3,424 3,340 1.88 Other 16 (6) — As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 11,231 $ 9,560 $ 5.37

a Represents net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc. Acquisition and integration costs primarily reflect integration costs related to the Allergan acquisition, including a one-time gain of $169 million related to the termination of a development liability associated with a previously divested product. Reported GAAP earnings and adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2023 included acquired IPR&D and milestones expense of $430 million on a pre-tax and $411 million on an after-tax basis, representing an unfavorable impact of $0.23 to both diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS.

2. The impact of the specified items by line item was as follows: Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (in millions) Cost of products sold SG&A R&D Other operating income Other expense, net As reported (GAAP) $ 8,226 $ 6,307 $ 4,025 $ (179) $ 3,216 Adjusted for specified items: Intangible asset amortization (4,018) — — — — Intangible asset impairment (80) — (630) — — Acquisition and integration costs (48) (94) (5) 169 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — — — (3,424) Other (32) (11) (3) 10 20 As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 4,048 $ 6,202 $ 3,387 $ — $ (188)

3. The adjusted tax rate for the first six months of 2023 was 14.8 percent, as detailed below: Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (dollars in millions) Pre-tax earnings Income taxes Tax rate As reported (GAAP) $ 3,085 $ 817 26.5 % Specified items 8,146 849 10.4 % As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 11,231 $ 1,666 14.8 %

