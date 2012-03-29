Zogenix, Inc. and Battelle Ink Marketing Agreement for DosePro(R) Drug Delivery Technology

SAN DIEGO and COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 29, 2012 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix, Inc. (Nasdaq:ZGNX), a pharmaceutical company commercializing and developing products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and pain, and Battelle, the world’s largest independent research and development organization, today finalized their previously announced collaborative agreement to advance out-licensing opportunities and development of Zogenix’s DosePro® drug delivery technology. Battelle and Zogenix will co-market DosePro technology to potential pharmaceutical and government clients with the objective of licensing the system for use with innovative therapeutics that would be enabled or enhanced by DosePro’s unique needle-free delivery system.