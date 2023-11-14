Webinar: mRNA Is Never Naked, Exploring RBP Target Space & Therapeutic Opportunities

mRNA is never caught naked. RNA binding proteins (RBPs), act as vigilant guardians, covering RNA within cells. The role of RBPs is multifaceted, affecting mRNA processing, localization, life-time, and translation, working at steady state or leading to an instantaneous effect on their target mRNA upon stimuli. RBPs constitute an unexplored frontier, specifically implicated in different diseases including cancer, Neurodegeneration, and inflammation. Over the last decade, advancements in this novel target space have brought us to a juncture where the promise of these new therapeutic opportunities is greater than ever.

Definition of an RBP – domains and functional activity

Identification of novel RBPs and RBP-RNA interaction using machine learning

Delve into innovative strategies for discovering RBP modulators

Panelists

Dr. Iris Alroy, PhD

Anima Biotech

Iris Alroy, Ph.D. has over 25 years of experience in drug discovery, preclinical and early clinical development. Dr. Alroy has served as co-founder and CSO of Anima since 2015, supervising drug discovery and pipeline development in the emerging field of mRNA translation regulation. Prior to Anima, she acted as VP of Discovery at Proteologics and Pharmos Corp. and CEO of several startup biotech companies, including Fusimab, Ltd. and ProMining Therapeutics Ltd. Dr. Alroy earned her doctorate in Cell Biology from Cornell University and completed a post-doctoral fellowship at the Weizmann Institute. She has authored more than 20 scientific articles in peer-reviewed journals.

Dr. Kristopher W. Brannan, PhD

Houston Methodist Research Institute, Weill Cornell Medical College

Kristopher Brannan is an Assistant Professor and CPRIT Scholar in the Center for RNA Therapeutics and Houston Methodist Cancer Center at the Houston Methodist Research Institute. He received his B.A. degree in molecular, cellular and developmental biology at the University of Colorado Boulder, and his Ph.D. in molecular biology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. He was a postdoctoral fellow at the University of California San Diego and joined the faculty at the Houston Methodist Research Institute in 2021. His work is focused on RNA-protein interactions that regulate gene expression programs disrupted in cancer and neurological disease.

Lori Ellis

Head of Insights | BioSpace | Moderator

Lori is the head of insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. She creates engaging content for clients to support their marketing objectives. She has been part of an award-winning marketing team and has won a Muse Creative award, a Vega award and several Adobe awards in collaborative team projects for her audio narration work. Her experience in the television/film and audio industries benefits both BioSpace and partners through her moderation and hosting of live and virtual events. While she has covered all elements of the drug development process, her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology – specifically artificial intelligence – on the pharmaceutical industry.