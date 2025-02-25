ABOUT THE WEBINAR

In this discussion, our guests explore how recent regulatory changes are shaping the future of AI in drug development in the US market. We will also discuss the ripple effect these changes are having on a global scale. Our guests will provide their insights from investor, regulatory and legal perspectives to unpack the latest changes to guidance and communications their impacts on market and development strategies, cross-border collaboration, and legal frameworks.

Key Topics:

• Recent regulatory updates on AI in healthcare and drug development

• Implications for cross-border collaboration and U.S.–European alignment

• Judicial and compliance trends shaping the future of AI innovation

• Strategies for bringing AI solutions to market under evolving regulations

