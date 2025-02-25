ABOUT THE WEBINAR

In this discussion, our guests explore how recent regulatory changes are shaping the future of AI in drug development in the US market. We will also discuss the ripple effect these changes are having on a global scale. Our guests will provide their insights from investor, regulatory and legal perspectives to unpack the latest changes to guidance and communications their impacts on market and development strategies, cross-border collaboration, and legal frameworks.

Key Topics:

• Recent regulatory updates on AI in healthcare and drug development

• Implications for cross-border collaboration and U.S.–European alignment

• Judicial and compliance trends shaping the future of AI innovation

• Strategies for bringing AI solutions to market under evolving regulations

Lori Ellis
Head of Insights | BioSpace
Lori is the head of insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. She creates engaging content for clients to support their marketing objectives. She has been part of an award-winning marketing team and has won a Muse Creative award, a Vega award and several Adobe awards in collaborative team projects for her audio narration work. Her experience in the television/film and audio industries benefits both BioSpace and partners through her moderation and hosting of live and virtual events. While she has covered all elements of the drug development process, her primary focuses are women’s health issues, the economic climate, and the ever-evolving impact of technology – specifically artificial intelligence – on the pharmaceutical industry.