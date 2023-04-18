Vor Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - April 18, 2023

Vor Bio, a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
Chardan’s 7th Annual Genetic Medicines & Cell Therapy Manufacturing Virtual Summit
Fireside Chat: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9:30 am ET
H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference
Fireside Chat: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 12:00 pm ET
Location: Nasdaq World Headquarters, New York, NY
The JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference
Fireside Chat: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 3:00 pm ET
Location: New York Hilton Midtown, New York, NY
A live webcast and archived replay of the fireside chats will be available on the investors section of our website, linked here: https://ir.vorbio.com/events-presentations/
