Vor Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - April 18, 2023

April 18, 2023 | 
1 min read

Vor Bio, a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.

Chardan’s 7th Annual Genetic Medicines & Cell Therapy Manufacturing Virtual Summit
Fireside Chat: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9:30 am ET

H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference
Fireside Chat: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 12:00 pm ET
Location: Nasdaq World Headquarters, New York, NY

The JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference
Fireside Chat: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 3:00 pm ET
Location: New York Hilton Midtown, New York, NY

A live webcast and archived replay of the fireside chats will be available on the investors section of our website, linked here: https://ir.vorbio.com/events-presentations/

About Vor Bio
Vor Bio is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.

Contact:

Investors & Media
Sarah Spencer
+1 857-242-6076
sspencer@vorbio.com


