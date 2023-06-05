Vor Bio to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 2023 Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, will present and host in-person 1x1 investor meetings at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:00am PT

Location: Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club, Dana Point, CA

A live webcast and archived replay of the fireside chat will be available on the investors section of our website, linked here: https://ir.vorbio.com/events-presentations/

About Vor Bio

Vor Bio is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.

Contact:

Media & Investors

Sarah Spencer

+1 857-242-6076

sspencer@vorbio.com



