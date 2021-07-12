Viral Antigens Market: Increased Acceptance of Viral Antigens in Vaccine Development Fuels Market Growth

The Viral Antigens market was valued at US$101.41 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 236.80 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2020–2027.

A virus can infect all types of life forms, from plants and animals to archaea and bacteria. A viral antigen is a poison or toxic substance administered by these virulent entities, which induces immune reaction in its host. For instance, a viral antigen is determined by IFA in neutrophils and platelets from bone marrow or blood or in serum, saliva, tears, or plasma by ELISA. Nucleic amplification tests can also be used to determine the stage of infection. The best outcomes are obtained when antigens are measured through blood tests or serum

A virus can infect all types of life forms, from plants and animals to archaea and bacteria. A virus antigen is a poison or toxic substance administered by a virus that induces an immune reaction in its host. A viral protein is an antigen identified by the viral genome that can be recognized through a particular immunological response. A viral antigen is determined by IFA in neutrophils and platelets from bone marrow or blood or in serum, saliva, tears, or plasma by ELISA. Nucleic amplification tests can also be used to determine the stage of infection. The best outcomes are obtained when antigens are measured through blood tests or serum.

Request for sample Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00017334/

Key Findings from The Viral Antigens Market

In terms of component, the Coronavirus antigens segment held the largest share of the viral antigens market in 2019, and is expected to continue its dominance and register a higher the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the global viral antigens market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, laboratories, diagnostic centers, blood banks, and research institutes. The diagnostic centers segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and the market for laboratories is expected to register grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Microbix Biosystems, BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC., Creative Diagnostics, Aalto Bio Reagents Ltd., Advanced Biotechnologies Inc., Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd., ACROBiosystems., MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE, INC., Rekom Biotech S.L, and LGC Limited are among the key players operating in the viral antigens market. These companies focus on partnerships, product launches, and collaborations, among other business strategies, to sustain their market positions. For instance, in May 2020, Bio-Rad Laboratories received the EUA approval from the US FDA for its SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, which is a blood-based assay to identify all the antibodies developed by human body in response to the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

Increased Acceptance of Viral Antigens in Vaccine Development Fuels Market Growth

A viral antigen is a toxin or other substance released by a virus that is capable of inducing an immune response (to create an antibody) in the host organism. A viral protein is a viral genome-specified antigen that can be recognized by a specific immunological response. Vaccination aims to establish immunity in the host that, in the event of an infectious pathogen, will prevent illness. Therefore, in its simplest form, vaccine development for viral diseases involves the distribution of antigens that induce virus-specific neutralizing antibodies and avoid the induction of any off-target antibodies.

The development and use of vaccines has greatly reduced the number of illnesses and diseases over the years. The introduction of a variety of new types of vaccines has been made possible through the manipulation of DNA, RNA, proteins and sugars, increased knowledge of immune response, and a major leap in genetic engineering. Development of attenuated mutants, expression of possible antigens in live vectors, and purification and direct synthesis of antigens in new systems have significantly enhanced the vaccine technology.

By Component

Influenza Viral Antigens

Coronavirus Antigens

Zika Virus Antigens

Ebola Virus Antigens

Dengue Virus Antigens

Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Viral Antigens

Rotavirus Viral Antigens

Hepatitis A-E Virus Antigens

Measles Virus Antigens

Mumps/Parotitis Virus Antigens

Others

By Technique

ELISA

Immunoassay

Hemagglutination

Radioimmunoassay (RIA)

Immunoperoxidase Staining

Immunofluorescence

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Laboratories

Diagnostic Centers

Blood Banks

Research Institutes

Place an Order Now: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00017334/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

We are committed to provide highest quality research and consulting services to our customers. We help our clients understand the key market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions with our market research offerings at an affordable cost.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email- sales@theinsightpartners