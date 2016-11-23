Verona Pharma Plans To Conduct Registered Initial Public Offering In The U.S.

November 23, 2016, Cardiff – Verona Pharma plc (AIM: VRP) today announced that it plans to conduct a registered initial public offering in the United States. The number of shares and price of the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The proposed offering is expected to commence in the first half of 2017, after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission completes its review process of the registration statement relating to the proposed offering and subject to market and other conditions.