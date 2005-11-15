University of Illinois Medical Center At Chicago Implements Omnicell Medication-Use Process Automation For Safety And Efficiency

CHICAGO, Nov. 15 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- The University of Illinois Medical Center at Chicago has completed the first phase of a two-phase implementation of state-of-the-art medication-use technology from Omnicell, Inc. , a leading provider of patient safety solutions preferred by nurses.

During the first phase, 53 OmniRx(R) medication dispensing cabinets were installed in specialty labs and on patient floors throughout the hospital to help nurses manage patient medications. This month, Omnicell’s WorkflowRx(TM) drug packaging and storage and retrieval systems will be installed in the medical center’s central pharmacy, according to Andrew Donnelly, PharmD, the medical center’s director of pharmacy.

“The new Omnicell technology improves our drug distribution system from the time our pharmacists verify the physicians’ electronic medication orders to the time nurses obtain the medications for patient administration,” said Donnelly. “We also have added safety and efficiency to the process, as well as making it easier to comply with several JCAHO (Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations) standards. Feedback from nurses is positive because the cabinets allow faster access to patient medications once the medication orders have been verified by a pharmacist.”

Donnelly says that the medical center will next be looking at bringing safety technology to the bedside, with the potential for a pilot project as early as next year. This technology will allow nurses to scan bar-coded medications before administering them, while simultaneously checking for possible drug interactions and verifying the five rights of medication administration (patient, drug, dose, route and time).

The new OmniRx medication dispensing cabinets have built-in security and safety features, including Touch & Go(TM) biometric (fingerprint) identification and guiding lights that direct users to the drawer and bin where the medication is located.

The University of Illinois Medical Center at Chicago provides a higher level of care and individual attention to patients and their families, giving special consideration to their unique medical challenges, emotional needs and cultural sensitivities.

Established in 1992, Omnicell is a leading provider of patient safety solutions preferred by nurses. Improving patient care by enhancing operational efficiency, Omnicell solutions are used throughout the healthcare facility -- in the pharmacy, nursing units, surgical services, cath lab, and all the way to the patient's bedside.

