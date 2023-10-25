SUBSCRIBE
UNION therapeutics to present at 7th Annual Dermatology Drug Development Summit in Boston

October 25, 2023 | 
1 min read

HELLERUP, Denmark, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UNION therapeutics A/S (UNION), a privately held, clinical stage, pharmaceutical development company focused on immunology and infectious disease, today announced that Dr. Kim D. Kjøller, CEO of UNION therapeutics will present at the seminar on clinical trials at the 7th Annual Dermatology Drug Development Summit on October 31 - November 2, 2023, in Boston, US.

Dr. Kjøller will discuss recent challenges and progress in assessing efficacy in clinical trials of hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and how novel endpoints may improve the approach. To perspectivize the discussion, data from the OSIRIS, proof-of-concept study of oral orismilast in HS presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venerology (EADV) Congress 2023 will be presented.

7th Annual Dermatology Drug Development Summit

Presentation: Demonstrating efficacy in clinical trials with novel and meaningful endpoints
Presenter: Dr. Kim D. Kjøller, CEO, UNION therapeutics
Date and time: Wednesday November 1, 2023, at 10:40am EST.

Contacts

Morten Boesen, Chief Financial Officer, UNION therapeutics A/S
+45 2381 5487
morten.boesen@uniontherapeutics.com

Sarah Toft-Jørgensen, Director of Communications and IR, UNION therapeutics A/S
+45 5385 3044
stj@uniontherapeutics.com

About UNION therapeutics

UNION therapeutics is a privately held, mid- to late-stage, pharmaceutical development company advancing novel treatment options within immunology and infectious diseases. UNION is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark, and led by an international team combining biotech entrepreneurs and seasoned pharma executives, with a track record of developing and launching more than fifteen marketed drugs. Read more at www.uniontherapeutics.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/union-therapeutics-to-present-at-7th-annual-dermatology-drug-development-summit-in-boston-301966928.html

SOURCE UNION therapeutics

Europe Massachusetts
