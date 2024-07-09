U.S. Epigenetics Market Size, Share, Trends & Growth Report, 2033

According to latest report, the U.S. epigenetics market size was estimated at USD 5.65 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 22.07 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.

This growth can be attributed to the pivotal role of epigenetics in understanding gene regulation beyond DNA sequencing, aiding disease research, and advancing personalized medicine. The established companies and startups operating in the industry are investing significantly to develop the epigenetics domain.

The epigenetics market has been significantly influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. The growing understanding of the intricate relationship between the SARS-CoV-2 virus and epigenetic mechanisms has highlighted the potential for using epigenetic treatments to fight the virus. With the current lack of antiviral drugs that are clinically approved, there’s a window for industry participants to investigate new methods. This includes the combination of antiviral medications with DNMT/HDAC inhibitors and other epigenetic therapies. Should these innovative strategies prove effective in clinical trials, they could reduce drug resistance and improve treatment outcomes, offering a promising future for the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the increasing incidence of disease is propelling the demand for diagnosis of cancers at early stages. According to The American Cancer Society also estimates that almost 8 million individuals die due to cancer each year. Across several countries, cancer cases are twice that of non-communicable diseases, encouraging government & private players to increase the number of awareness and screening programs in U.S. Thus, rising prevalence of cancer is anticipated to significantly boost the demand for cancer diagnostic products during the forecast period.

U.S. Epigenetics Market Report Highlights

Reagents dominated the product segment with the largest revenue share of 32.7% in 2023. Reagents are versatile and used in a wide range of applications, including basic research, clinical diagnostics, and drug development. On the other hand, services are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

The DNA methylation held the largest market share 44.10% in 2023 for the technology segment. DNA methylation is one of the key epigenetic modifications that plays a vital role in regulating gene expression. However, on the other hand, histone acetylation is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

The oncology held the largest market share in 2023 for the application segment. This is attributed to the growing prevalence of cancer. However, on the other hand, non-oncology is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on end-use, academic research dominated the segment with the largest revenue share 37.4% in 2023. This is attributed to the increasing number of clinical studies which are being conducted in academic institutes and the growing funding for research activities. On the other hand, clinical research is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

U.S. Epigenetics Market Concentration & Characteristics

The epigenetics industry in the U.S. has a moderate degree of innovation owing to the development of new technologies. Advances in high-throughput sequencing technologies and bioinformatics have revolutionized the ability to analyze epigenetic modifications at a genome-wide scale, leading to deeper insights into gene regulation mechanisms.

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the level of M&A (mergers and acquisitions) activities in the market. For instance, in June 2022, Dovetail Genomics and sibling company Arc Bio joined forces to establish Cantata Bio through a merger. This strategic move aims to streamline operations and consolidate business segments, focusing on epigenetics and genome structure, microbial profiling, and genetic analysis solutions.

Regulations play a crucial role in shaping the epigenetics industry. Emerging developments in regulations about advanced analysis methods for gene expression and protein modulation are expected to further strengthen the regulatory stipulations in the industry and can have a significant impact on the market in the near future.

The growing demand for epigenetics products is driven by the increasing recognition of their potential in understanding and treating a wide range of diseases, including cancer, neurological disorders, and autoimmune diseases. Additionally, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are investing heavily in epigenetic research, further fueling demand for specialized products that can facilitate developments in medical science and improve patient outcomes.

U.S. Epigenetics Market Trends

Increasing Research and Applications: Epigenetics has gained significant attention in both research and clinical applications. Researchers are exploring its role in various diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders.

Technological Advancements: Advances in sequencing technologies and bioinformatics have enhanced our ability to study epigenetic modifications more comprehensively and accurately. This includes techniques such as DNA methylation profiling and histone modification analysis.

Clinical Applications: There is growing interest in using epigenetic markers for diagnostic and prognostic purposes. Epigenetic biomarkers have the potential to provide more accurate disease detection and monitoring compared to traditional methods.

Pharmaceutical Development: Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly focusing on epigenetic therapies. Drugs targeting epigenetic mechanisms are being developed for conditions where traditional treatments have limitations, such as cancers with specific epigenetic alterations.

Regulatory Landscape: The regulatory landscape for epigenetic tests and therapies is evolving. There are challenges in standardizing assays and ensuring the reproducibility of results, which are crucial for clinical adoption.

Investment and Funding: The field has seen significant investment from both public and private sectors, indicating confidence in its potential for therapeutic and diagnostic innovations.

Integration with Personalized Medicine: Epigenetic information is being integrated into personalized medicine approaches to tailor treatments based on individual epigenetic profiles, potentially improving treatment outcomes and minimizing adverse effects.

By Product Insights

The reagents segment dominated the market with the largest share of 32.7% in 2023. Epigenetic reagents play a crucial role in the study and manipulation of epigenetic mechanisms, which involve changes in gene expression that do not alter the underlying DNA sequence. These reagents are essential for understanding epigenetic regulation and are used in research & potential therapeutic applications. Additionally, numerous companies in the field provide reagents tailored for epigenetics research. For instance, Promega Corporation offers a range of kits and reagents for DNA methylation, histone modification, and RNA transcription analysis, aiding in epigenetic research. Consequently, the provision of numerous reagents by leading companies is anticipated to significantly drive the growth of this segment.

The services segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2033. Epigenetic services encompass a range of offerings, including sequencing, analysis, and consultation services. Epigenetic analysis involves sophisticated techniques, such as ChIP-seq, bisulfite sequencing, and DNA methylation profiling. Many researchers and institutions rely on specialized services to perform these complex analyses accurately and efficiently. Thus, anticipated to propel the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

By Technology Insights

The DNA methylation segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 44.10% in 2023. DNA methylation is increasingly used to aid sequencing techniques. The methylated DNA immunoprecipitation sequencing and the methylated DNA binding domain sequencing preferentially highlight the methylated regions for sequencing. The increasing number of research activities in biological and pharmaceutical research is boosting the demand for DNA methylation as it profoundly influences gene expression by modifying the interactions with DNA of the chromatin proteins & specific transcription factors. These factors are anticipated to impel the boost the growth of the segment.

The histone acetylation segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its improved efficacy due to the development of innovative methods. Numerous studies have suggested that histone acetylation may have therapeutic benefits in conditions, such as solid tumors, inflammation, leukemia, and viral infection. The driving factors for histone acetylation encompass a wide range of biological processes and influences, including gene activation, the activity of histone acetyltransferases and deacetylases, chromatin remodeling, epigenetic memory, cellular development, environmental stimuli, crosstalk with other modifications, disease associations, cellular memory, and drug development.

By Application Insights

The oncology segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023. Currently, cancer is the major area for epigenetics research. With the increasing incidence of cancer, the market for cancer-related epigenetic diagnosis is likely to grow. As per the American Cancer Society, the estimated number of new cancer cases in the U.S. in 2022 was 1.9 million, with around 609,360 related deaths. Epigenetics research in oncology is driven by several factors, reflecting the critical role of epigenetic alterations in the development and progression of cancer. Collaborative initiatives, such as The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA), bring together researchers, clinicians, and bioinformaticians to analyze large-scale cancer genomics & epigenomics datasets, accelerating discoveries in cancer epigenetics.

The non-oncology segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The market in non-oncology fields is driven by a diverse range of factors related to various medical disciplines. The knowledge of epigenetic mechanisms in a variety of fields, including neurological and cardiovascular diseases, metabolic and autoimmune disorders, aging, mental health, drug development, and precision medicine, significantly drives the expansion of the market in non-cancer applications.

By End-use Insights

In 2023, academic research held the largest market share of 37.4% in the end-use segment. The growing field of epigenetics has become a major focus area fueling a rapid expansion in academic research. This demand is due to the wide implications epigenetics holds for understanding gene expression regulation beyond DNA sequence alterations. Moreover, as technologies advance, enabling more precise mapping and manipulation of epigenetic marks, the demand for skilled researchers and innovative methodologies is expected to grow. These factors contribute to the growing demand for epigenetics in the U.S.

The clinical research is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.57% from 2024 to 2033. The lucrative demand for epigenetics within clinical research reflects a transformative shift in drug discovery and development concepts. Epigenetics, with its complex exploration of gene expression beyond DNA sequencing, presents a wide opportunity for understanding disease mechanisms at a ground level.

U.S. Epigenetics Market By Recent Development

In December 2023, BioLabs and Promega expanded their joint effort to accelerate life sciences innovation globally by supporting early-stage startups.

In November 2023, Element Biosciences, Inc. and QIAGEN partnered strategically to provide broad NGS workflows for the innovative Element AVITI System.

In April 2023, Eisai collaborated with the National Cancer Center to advance investigator-initiated clinical research for the anticancer agent Tazemetostat. This collaboration is based on the “patient-proposed healthcare services” system.

Some of the prominent players in the U.S. epigenetics market include:

Roche Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Danaher

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Novartis AG

Element Biosciences, Inc.

Dovetail Genomics LLC.

Illumina, Inc.

Promega Corporation.

Abcam plc.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the U.S. epigenetics market

Product

Reagents

Kits



ChIP Sequencing Kit Whole Genomic Amplification Kit Bisulfite Conversion Kit RNA Sequencing Kit Others



Instruments

Enzymes

Services

Technology

DNA Methylation

Histone Methylation

Histone Acetylation

Large Non - coding RNA

MicroRNA Modification

Chromatin Structures

Application

Oncology



Solid Tumors Liquid Tumors



Non - oncology



Inflammatory Diseases Metabolic Diseases Infectious Diseases Cardiovascular Diseases Others



End-use

Academic Research

Clinical Research

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

