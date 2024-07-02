U.S. Digital Therapeutics Market Size to Hit USD 13.01 Billion by 2033

According to the report, the U.S. digital therapeutics market size was estimated at USD 1.95 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 13.01 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.

Digital therapeutics (DTx) represent a significant growth factor in the U.S. healthcare market, offering evidence-based therapeutic interventions powered by software. These patient-facing applications assist individuals in preventing, managing, or treating medical disorders with clinically proven benefits. By leveraging technology to deliver targeted interventions, DTx solutions not only enhance patient outcomes but also offer healthcare providers scalable and cost-effective alternatives to traditional therapies. The increasing adoption of DTx reflects a shift towards personalized healthcare solutions and the integration of digital tools in clinical practice, driving robust growth in the U.S. digital therapeutics market.

The U.S. digital therapeutics market is experiencing rapid growth as part of the broader digital health landscape, which encompasses platforms and technologies aimed at enhancing healthcare delivery. Digital therapeutics (DTx) deliver evidence-based therapeutic interventions directly to patients through clinically evaluated software, facilitating disease management. These interventions utilize a range of digital tools including mobile apps, sensors, virtual reality, and IoT devices to drive behavioral changes and improve patient outcomes.

DTx solutions are designed to be highly customizable, tailoring treatment plans to individual patient needs and supporting both standalone use and integration with traditional therapies. The collection and analysis of digital data not only serve as progress indicators but also enable proactive healthcare management. As the digital health sector continues to evolve, DTx development is poised to expand, offering scalable and effective alternatives in healthcare delivery across the United States.

In October 2023, Better Therapeutics announced the launch of AspyreRxTM to treat adults with Type 2 Diabetes

In November 2023, AstraZeneca launched Evinova, a health-tech business aimed at accelerating innovation across the life sciences sector and improving health outcomes through enhanced clinical trials delivery

U.S. Digital Therapeutics Market Key Takeaways

Diabetes dominated the application segment in 2023 with more than 33.7% of the revenue share.

On the basis of the product, the software segment is projected to hold the largest market share from 2024 to 2033.

The patient end-user segment dominated the overall market with more than 34.15% of the revenue share in 2023.

Global Digital Therapeutics Market Size and Growth 2024 to 2033

The global digital therapeutics market size was USD 6.85 billion in 2023, calculated at USD xx billion in 2024, and is expected to reach around USD 44.58 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2024 to 2033. North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 42.14% in 2023.

U.S. Digital Therapeutics Market Dynamics

Driver

Integration of Digital Therapeutics in Healthcare

Digital therapeutics, integrated with other digital health platforms, are poised to revolutionize the healthcare system by enabling physicians to deliver evidence-based clinical interventions. These interventions are pivotal in enhancing overall health outcomes for patients by providing targeted medical treatments that receive regulatory authorization and reimbursement. Digital therapeutics, classified under specific ICD-10 diagnosis codes, can be prescribed by healthcare providers either as standalone therapies or in conjunction with traditional drugs or therapies. The inclusion of DTx products in public and private health coverage plans for reimbursement underscores their growing acceptance and utilization in clinical settings. Developed through rigorous regulatory processes and stringent data security measures, DTx products undergo comprehensive safety and efficacy evaluations by regulatory bodies such as the FDA, ensuring their reliability and effectiveness in clinical practice. This regulatory framework and clinical validation are key drivers propelling the growth of the U.S. digital therapeutics market.

Restraint

Safeguarding Patient Data and Cybersecurity Challenges

Cybersecurity remains a significant challenge for digital therapeutics due to the sensitive nature of healthcare data, which is highly coveted by cybercriminals. The collection and analysis of large volumes of personal health information make DTx platforms prime targets for cyber-attacks. To mitigate these risks and protect patient data from unauthorized access, DTx companies must implement robust data security protocols and encryption algorithms. Regular security audits are essential to proactively identify and address potential vulnerabilities, ensuring compliance with stringent regulatory requirements. Addressing these cybersecurity challenges is crucial for building trust among healthcare providers and patients, yet it presents a barrier to the widespread adoption and growth of the U.S. digital therapeutics market.

Opportunity

Integration of Advanced Technologies

Technological advancements in healthcare, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Deep Learning, and wearable health monitoring devices, are driving a paradigm shift towards digitally enabled healthcare solutions. Patients increasingly seek personalized and on-demand care options, prompting a rise in demand for digital therapeutics. These innovations, coupled with other digital health platforms, empower physicians to deliver evidence-based clinical interventions that enhance overall health outcomes.

By harnessing data integration and advanced analytics, digital therapeutics enhance care efficiency, personalization, and accuracy. Organizations that invest in building the necessary technological infrastructure and forge strategic partnerships stand to gain a significant early mover advantage in the market. By establishing robust technology foundations and fostering collaborative relationships, these pioneers are poised to capitalize on the growing demand for digital health solutions, thereby shaping the future landscape of the U.S. digital therapeutics market.

Report Highlights

By Application

In the U.S. digital therapeutics market, applications are segmented across various healthcare domains including Diabetes, Obesity, Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders, Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), Gastrointestinal Disorders (GID), Respiratory Diseases, Smoking Cessation, and Others. Among these, the diabetes segment commands the largest market share, driven by the high prevalence of diabetes nationwide. Digital therapeutics enable patients to monitor crucial metrics like blood glucose levels, physical activity, and medication adherence in real-time.

Software analyzes this data to provide immediate feedback and personalized recommendations, empowering individuals to actively manage their condition. By offering tools that enhance self-management and treatment adherence, digital therapeutics play a pivotal role in improving outcomes and enhancing the quality of life for diabetes patients in the United States.

By Product

In the U.S. digital therapeutics market, products are segmented into software and devices, with the software segment projected to dominate throughout the forecast period. Digital therapeutics (DTx) encompass sophisticated software systems designed to assist patients in managing a wide range of medical conditions. These software solutions provide health-related tips, behavioral recommendations, medication reminders, and exercise plans, among other functionalities, tailored to individual patient needs. Unlike typical wellness apps, DTx products undergo rigorous clinical validation to ensure efficacy comparable to pharmaceutical interventions. They address diverse disorders such as obesity, ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder), type 2 diabetes, anxiety, depression, congestive heart failure, and more, demonstrating their versatility and clinical impact in disease management and treatment adherence.

By End User

In the U.S. digital therapeutics market, end-use segments include patients, providers, payers, employers, and others, with the patient segment driving significant market growth. Digital therapeutic solutions are pivotal in enhancing medication adherence by providing personalized nudges that promote sustained behavioral changes in patients. Particularly for individuals managing chronic conditions such as diabetes and COPD, digital therapeutics play a crucial role in ensuring adherence to prescribed dosage guidelines. By leveraging technology to deliver tailored interventions and real-time feedback, these solutions empower patients to better manage their health outcomes and improve overall treatment adherence.

The employer segment in the U.S. digital therapeutics market is poised for growth during the forecast period, driven by employers’ increasing focus on controlling healthcare costs for employees. This strategic emphasis is expected to stimulate significant expansion within the segment. Historically, digital therapeutics were not commonly included in employers’ benefits packages. There has been a shift as more companies recognize the value of offering digital therapeutic solutions to attract and retain talent. employees and prospective candidates prioritize employers who prioritize their health and well-being. Digital therapeutics are accessible through mobile applications, enabling employees to utilize these tools conveniently and effectively at any time and from any location. This accessibility enhances engagement and empowers employees to proactively manage their health, thereby contributing to improved overall well-being and productivity within the workforce.

Recent Developments

In October 2023, Sidekick Health announced a landmark acquisition, expanding its portfolio to offer regulated Prescription Digital Therapeutics

In July 2023, Big Health announced the acquisition of Limbix, a maker of digital therapeutics focused on teenage mental health

In April 2022, Pear Therapeutics was designated as a product candidate for the treatment of acute and chronic pain by FDA’s Safer Technologies Program (STeP)

In March 2022, Sanofi US, which is a global healthcare firm announced a collaboration with DarioHealth, a company that is focused on digital therapeutics. This Collaboration will help accelerate the commercial adoption of DarioHealth’s DTx technologies and the expansion of digital health solutions on the Dario platform.

In April 2021, Omada Health Launches the Omada Insights lap in order to improve healthcare outcomes. The Insights lab is a product development approach that uses multidisciplinary teams to accurately identify what works and does not work in a digital care setting and then expand those tools inside the organization.

In June 2020, ATAI Life Sciences launched IntroSpect Digital Therapeutics. In order to address the growing number of mental health illnesses, the company will offer DTx and precision psychiatry solutions.

In March 2020, the U.S. FDA approved Somryst by Pear Therapeutics for chronic insomnia which combines algorithm-driven sleep limitation, suggestions, and consolidation.

U.S. Digital Therapeutics Market Top Key Companies:

Omada Health Inc.

2Morrow Inc.

Teladoc Health, Inc

Pear Therapeutics (U.S), Inc.

Fitbit Health Solutions

Welldoc, Inc

Click Therapeutics

Noom, Inc.

Akili, Inc.

Better Therapeutics, Inc

U.S. Digital Therapeutics Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the U.S. Digital Therapeutics market.

By Application

Diabetes

Obesity

Central Nervous System Diseases

Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)

Respiratory Disease

Smoking Cessation

Gastrointestinal Disorder (GID)

Others

By Product

Software

Device

By End Use

Patients

Providers

Payers

Employers

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

