U.S. Complementary And Alternative Medicine Market Size to Hit USD 229.12 Bn by 2033

According to the report, the U.S. complementary and alternative medicine market size was estimated at USD 28.65 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 229.12 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 23.11% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing need for holistic health approaches, and the increased awareness, acceptance, accessibility, and affordability of complementary and alternative medicine therapies are driving expansion in the United States. According to a 2022 poll conducted by the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, Americans have increased their general usage of complementary health treatments, particularly for pain management, over the last two decades. Yoga, in particular, has seen a significant increase in popularity among American adults seeking pain relief. According to a poll, the number of US individuals who practice yoga for pain management climbed from 12.0% to 28.8% between 2002 and 2022. This growth reflects the American public’s great interest in and acceptance of yoga as a legitimate supplemental health therapy for pain management.

One of the primary drivers of the market is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, and respiratory diseases are the leading causes of death and disability worldwide. For instance, as per the American Cancer Society article published by Cancer Facts and Figures in January 2022, around 2.0 million people were diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. Additionally, according to a Breastcancer.org study published in 2022, over 287,800 invasive breast cancer cases and over 51,000 non-invasive breast cancer cases were registered in the U.S. in 2022. Hence, the rising prevalence of cancer in the population is driving the demand for various therapies such as acupuncture, which can help alleviate the side effects of cancer treatment. This is expected to boost the utilization of complementary and alternative medicines (CAMs) among cancer patients.

The growing awareness and acceptance of complementary and alternative medicines therapies are significantly contributing to the expansion of the market. Numerous healthcare providers are now acknowledging the advantages of CAM therapies and integrating them into their practices. For instance, in August 2023, the National Ayurvedic Medical Association (NAMA) announced the introduction of the 20th annual conference themed “Sustainable Traditional Medicine”, which is expected to take place in May 2024. The conference stated to represent the Ayurvedic profession in the U.S. with the aim to protect, promote, preserve, and advance the consciousness-based philosophy in Ayurveda. The philosophy emphasizes the interconnectedness of all beings and the importance of understanding one’s own consciousness to achieve optimal health and well-being.

The increased accessibility and affordability of complementary and alternative medicines therapies are also fueling the growth of the market. The proliferation of online platforms and direct-to-consumer sales has made it more convenient for individuals to obtain CAM products and services. Furthermore, the inclusion of CAM therapies in insurance coverage by many insurance companies has enhanced their affordability for a broader segment of the population.

Moreover, technological advancements are propelling the growth of the market as new technologies such as mobile apps, wearable devices, and telemedicine platforms facilitate easier access to complementary and alternative medicines therapies globally. Furthermore, gene therapy and stem cell therapy have opened up new avenues for CAM treatments. Gene therapy involves the introduction, removal, or modification of genes within an individual’s cells to treat or prevent disease. This cutting-edge approach aims to correct genetic mutations responsible for certain diseases by delivering therapeutic genes into the body. The process can be achieved through various methods, such as viral vectors or gene editing techniques, for example, CRISPR-Cas9. Gene therapy helps to treat genetic disorders, cancer, and other conditions by targeting the root cause at the genetic level.

The regulatory environment surrounding CAM is complex, with various laws and guidelines governing different aspects of these practices. The regulation of complementary and alternative medicines in the U.S. is primarily overseen by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Federal Trade Commission (FTC), and individual state regulatory bodies. The FDA regulates dietary supplements, herbal products, and homeopathic remedies, ensuring their safety, efficacy, and labeling compliance. The FTC monitors advertising claims made by CAM practitioners and product manufacturers to prevent false or misleading information. The regulatory framework influences licensing requirements, insurance coverage, advertising practices, and consumer access to evidence-based complementary and alternative medicines therapies.

U.S. Complementary And Alternative Medicine Market Report Highlights

Traditional alternative medicine/botanicals dominated the intervention segment with around 35.15% revenue share in 2023 owing to the increasing interest among consumers in natural and holistic approaches to healthcare

The mind healing segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2033. The growth is attributed to the growing mental illness including anxiety and depression among people due to daily life routines and the rising acceptance of mental health issues in society

The direct sales segment held the largest revenue share 55.0% in 2023, attributed to the growing AI marketing applications with significant traction

The e-sales distribution channel is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2033

In October 2022, GI OnDemand partnered with Mindset Health and Trellus Health. Through these collaborations, GI OnDemand, a partnership between ACG and Gastro Girl, Inc., claimed to provide access to these resources for all members of GI OnDemand and the ACG across the nation including the U.S.

By Intervention Insights

The traditional alternative medicine/botanicals dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 35.15% in 2023. This high percentage can be attributed to the increasing interest among consumers in natural and holistic approaches to healthcare. Many individuals are seeking alternatives to conventional medicine that focus on natural remedies, plant-based treatments, and traditional healing practices. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) promotes plant-based or herbal medicines including plants, mineral salts, and herbs accumulated to provide the earliest health and other medical treatment. The escalating costs of conventional healthcareare often perceived as more affordable and accessible compared to mainstream medical treatments. As per Rupa Health, the cost of naturopathic therapy may range from USD 294 to USD 750 per hour depending on the expertise and designation of the neuropaths. Moreover, the increasing demand for herbal medicines by the general population to cure their chronic disorders is highly contributing to the segment growth.

Traditional alternative medicine/botanicals segment is further categorized into various sub-segment segments including Ayurveda, apitherapy, bach flower therapy, naturopathic medicine, traditional Chinese medicine, traditional Korean medicine, traditional Japanese medicine, traditional Mongolian medicine, traditional Tibetan medicine, and Zang fu theory.

Ayurvedic principles emphasize maintaining balance in the body, mind, and spirit to prevent illness and promote overall well-being, aligning with the preventive healthcare approach. With a growing population of immigrants from India and other countries where Ayurveda is widely practiced, there has been an increased demand for Ayurvedic products and services. Additionally, known professionals, reputed Asian, and other companies are undertaking strategies to enter into Ayurveda market in the U.S. In December 2021, Dr. Vaidya’s, an Ayurvedic start-up, expanded its presence into the international market by introducing 11 products across immunity, hangover, digestion, and sexual wellness categories in the U.S. through Amazon.com.

Naturopathic medicine is an alternative system of healthcare that emphasizes holistic, non-invasive, and non-pharmaceutical approaches to promote wellness and treat various health conditions. People are increasingly seeking alternative therapies due to concerns about the side effects of conventional medications, the overuse of prescription drugs, and the desire for more personalized and natural approaches to healthcare. This has led to a rise in demand for naturopathic treatments, which focus on addressing the root cause of health issues rather than merely managing symptoms. As per the Institute of Natural Medicine article published in October 2023, Naturopathic doctors are highly supporting health transformation in the U.S. Naturopathic medicine represents a comprehensive approach to healthcare delivery, focusing on holistic well-being.

Furthermore, naturopathic doctors are increasingly being welcomed into a diverse range of healthcare facilities as the naturopathy field gains traction in mainstream medicine. For instance, Edward-Elmhurst Health System located in Chicago, U.S. offers a range of services that combine traditional and alternative medicine approaches. The clinic’s team includes naturopathic practitioners, an acupuncturist, a Reiki practitioner, and a spiritual care specialist. The existing companies are focused on the acquisition of small firms to expand their offerings and portfolio in the field of neuropathy. For instance, in February 2024, Soaak Technologies acquired Tulsa Natural Health Clinic, to revolutionize the global wellness industry by integrating advanced technologies with naturopathic approaches.

The mind healing segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2033. The growth is attributed to the growing mental illness including anxiety and depression among people due to daily life routines and the rising acceptance of mental health issues in society. According to the American College of Cardiology study published in July 2022, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) projected that one out of every five Americans experiences a mental illness within a year, and more than 50% encounter a mental illness or disorder at some point in their lifetime. Poor mental health is often linked to poor health-directed behaviors, such as non-compliance with medication, lack of follow-up appointments, and resistance to making necessary lifestyle changes. To address this issue, healthcare providers utilize screening tools including the Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7 (GAD-7) and the Patient Health Questionnaire-2 (PHQ-2) in both outpatient and inpatient settings. These tools are specifically designed to identify symptoms of anxiety and depression, respectively, allowing healthcare professionals to pinpoint patients who may benefit from treatment interventions.

Acupressure can help alleviate various types of pain, including headaches, back pain, menstrual cramps, and more. Acupressure can help alleviate various types of pain, including headaches, back pain, and menstrual cramps. In January 2024, the American Nurse (ANA) introduced a self-acupressure to reduce fatigue and stress. As per the Hackensack Meridian Health study published in August 2023, acupuncture is considered to be more beneficial and better known than acupressure within the U.S.

The growing demand for chiropractic is further fueling the body healing segment growth in the country. Many individuals turn to chiropractors for help with back pain, neck pain, headaches, and other musculoskeletal issues. Chiropractic care is often sought by individuals recovering from injuries, such as sports injuries or car accidents. Moreover, some individuals choose chiropractic care as a preventive measure to maintain overall health and wellness. The growing strategies and focus on chiropractic care by organizations and institutions are driving the demand for the market. For instance, in February 2024, the University of Pittsburgh School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences (SHRS) announced the launch of the first Doctor of Chiropractic program at a research-intensive public university in the U.S.

By Distribution Insights

The direct sales segment dominated the market with the highest revenue share 55.0% in 2023. This is attributed to the growing AI marketing applications with significant traction. The high prevalence of self-prescribed use of CAM products, particularly botanicals and traditional medicine, underscores the importance of pharmacists and healthcare professionals organizing community-based initiatives to raise awareness about botanicals. These programs can help increase the utilization of CAM services recommended by physicians. For instance, the Botanical Society of America fosters a diverse community dedicated to advancing essential knowledge and innovation in the field of botanical sciences to enhance the well-being of both people and the environment. Moreover, the direct sales segment is witnessing an upsurge due to the prevalence of renowned providers and their constant offerings of CMA products. Kottakkal U.S., the sole authorized distributor of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala products in the U.S., aims to provide secure and efficacious classical ayurvedic products. The company is also a company offering educational resources, expert consultations, and fresh produce directly sourced from our farms to promote overall well-being.

The e-sales distribution channel is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2033. This rapid expansion can be attributed to the increasing adoption of Internet and online methods for communication and training purposes. The popularity of this alternative treatment method is rapidly increasing due to the widespread availability of online audiovisual learning and coaching practices globally, allowing patients to access these therapies electronically. This trend is strongly backed by various factors, including the growing investments in enhancing internet connectivity, the increasing use of mobile devices, and the awareness generated through social media platforms. Therefore, there is a continuous upsurge in the introduction of e-commerce platforms offering ease access to individuals for acquiring services and products. For instance, in October 2023, Select Healing launched a new online platform to assist individuals in initiating their journey towards physical and emotional healing. The platform offers valuable insights, a wide array of resources, and supportive guidance to help individuals achieve optimal health and wellness.

U.S. Complementary And Alternative Medicine Market Recent Developments

In December 2023, Omega-3 supplement brand, Nordic Naturals, has recently announced its partnership with Sam’s Club, a leading membership-only warehouse club, as part of its efforts to improve accessibility and affordability of its supplements. The collaboration is expected to witness the introduction of Nordic Naturals’ Ultimate Omega and Algae Omega supplements to Sam’s Club stores across the U.S.

In August 2023, Reveri, a self-hypnosis app launched a major rebrand.The company is undergoing a significant transformation in its branding and overall image as it ventures into the health-tech sector.

In March 2023, Mindset Health, a prominent digital hypnotherapy company, successfully raised funds in an oversubscribed Series A financing round. The investment was led by King River Capital, a renowned U.S. and Australian venture capital (VC) firm. The funding is aimed tosupport the continued growth and development of mindset health’s digital hypnotherapy apps.

In October 2022, The Healing Company acquired Your Super, a top superfoods business, and secured a facility to expand its portfolio of brands. The acquisition is aimed to achieve the high growth wellness industries of superfoods and plant-based nutrition.

In October 2022, Coworth Park launched Hebridean sound therapy treatment. This treatment offers individuals a soothing sound therapy experience, providing a moment of relaxation and rejuvenation. Sound therapy, renowned for its calming properties, enhances the diverse range of wellness services available, underscoring the industry’s dedication to holistic well-being.

In April 2022, the Teachers College at Columbia University organized the “Awakened Campus Summit” emphasizing the benefits of promoting mental health and wellness among students. The summit featured speakers who were leaders from the U.S. military.

In March 2022, Indegene, a global healthcare solutions provider driven by technology, announced a partnership with metaMe Health, Inc., a Prescription Digital Therapeutics Co. Together, they aim to introduce Regulora to the market as a treatment option for abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

In March 2021, Kerala Ayurveda arm announced a partnership agreement with eBay, an e-commerce platform to launch its products in the U.S. market. Kerala Ayurveda Inc., the wholly owned subsidiary of Kerala Ayurveda Ltd, got the opportunity to create an exclusive online platform to showcase its authentic Ayurvedic products.

Some of the prominent players in the U.S. complementary and alternative medicine market include:

Columbia Nutritional

Nordic Nutraceuticals

Ramamani Iyengar Memorial Yoga Institute

The Healing Company Ltd.

John Schumacher Unity Woods Yoga Centre

Pure encapsulations, LLC.

Herb Pharm

Mindset Health

MetaMe

The American Apitherapy Society Inc.

