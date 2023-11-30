TScan Therapeutics Named Top Place to Work by The Boston Globe for Two Consecutive Years

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced it has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 16th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe. The Top Places to Work 2023 was published online at Globe.com/TopPlaces and will appear in the Globe Magazine on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best – their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company’s direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more.

“At TScan we are striving to unleash the untapped potential of the human immune system to develop safe and effective therapies for patients with all types of cancer,” said Gavin MacBeath, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer. “I am extremely grateful to our mission-focused team who work relentlessly toward improving the lives of those impacted by cancer, and in doing so create an industry-leading culture that makes TScan a top place to work.”

“This is the second year in a row that we have received this recognition, an accomplishment that stands as a true testament to the hardworking, inclusive, employee-focused organization we are,” added Ann Hargraves, Senior Vice President of Human Resources. “We know that a company is only as strong and connected as the people in it. I’m proud of the team we’ve built and the noteworthy culture we’ve nurtured.”

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from more than 137K individuals at 347 Massachusetts organizations. The winners are constantly working to improve their workplaces and help employees get to know each other in an increasingly hybrid world.

Top Places to Work online extras include sortable rankings and features showcasing companies that are going the extra mile to make their workplaces more supportive and responsive to their employees’ ever-changing needs. All can be found at Globe.com/TopPlaces. Readers can follow the news on Twitter at #workboston.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. The Company is also developing multiplexed TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The Company has developed and continues to build its ImmunoBank, the Company’s repository of therapeutic TCRs that recognize diverse targets and are associated with multiple HLA types, to provide customized multiplexed TCR-T therapies for patients with a variety of solid tumors.

About Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC (“BGMP”) is a multimedia organization that provides news, entertainment, and commentary across multiple brands and platforms. BGMP offers leading integrated advertising solutions that connect communities, ideas, and causes through powerful storytelling and multimedia experiences. BGMP properties include The Boston Globe, Globe Opinion, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT, The B-Side, Globe Publishing Services, Globe Events, and Studio/B.

TScan Contacts:

Heather Savelle

TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

VP, Investor Relations

857-399-9840

hsavelle@tscan.com

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Managing Director

617-435-6602

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com



