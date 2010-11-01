TriLink BioTechnologies Supports Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night(R) Walk

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2010 /PRNewswire/ -- TriLink BioTechnologies (TriLink) today announced that they have formed a team that will participate in this fall’s Light The Night® Walk, raising money to find cures for cancer and provide critical support to patients and their families. The TriLink Team has raised over $12,000 to date.

Light The Night® is LLS’s annual walk held each fall in communities throughout the United States and Canada to pay tribute to those touched by cancer and to raise awareness and funds to support research and patient services. Teams of co-workers, families and friends walk together in twilight holding illuminated balloons white for survivors, red for supporters and gold in memory of loved ones lost. This year, Walks will be held on November 5, 2010 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

“We are grateful to the companies and employees who are lending their support to this year’s Walk,” said Jenna Korb, Executive Director of the San Diego Chapter. “Their participation goes a long way toward bringing attention to the critical need to find cures and gives patients and their families hope for the future.”

“The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night® Walk was a perfect addition to our ongoing program to give back to the San Diego community. Our typical role in the effort to find cures for cancer involve supplying modified nucleic acid reagents for diagnostics and therapeutic research. We are happy to have the opportunity to support the important work of our customers in a different manner,” stated TriLink CEO, Richard Hogrefe.

You may donate to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light® the Night Walk through this website: http://pages.lightthenight.org/sd/SanDiego10/TheTriLinkTeam

About TriLink

TriLink BioTechnologies, Inc. manufactures custom oligonucleotides, modified nucleoside triphosphates and CleanAmp PCR products for the diagnostic and OEM markets. In addition, custom chemistry, contract research services and ISO/QSR compliant cGMP production facilities are offered. TriLink’s solutions help advance drug discovery and biomedical research. Founded in 1996, TriLink is a privately held firm based in San Diego, California and employs approximately 75 scientists and other professionals. For more information about the firm and products, call 858-546-0004, email info@trilinkbiotech.com, or visit our web site at www.trilinkbiotech.com.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society ® (LLS) is the world’s largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world and provides free information and support services.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in White Plains, NY, LLS has chapters throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org or contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET. www.lls.org.

SOURCE TriLink BioTechnologies, Inc.