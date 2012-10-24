TriLink BioTechnologies Awards Brock University ResearchReward

SAN DIEGO (October 23, 2012) - TriLink BioTechnologies Inc. (TriLink) announced that it has awarded Dr. Tony Yan of Brock University a ResearchReward for CleanAmp™ PCR reagents, nucleoside triphosphates and oligonucleotides. These TriLink products are key in Dr. Yan’s research on the regulation of nucleic acid hybridization and binding by azobenzene analogues.

“Azobenzene and analogues undergo light-driven geometrical changes and have therefore found applications in systems where such geometrical changes can be taken advantage of. The ResearchRewards from Trilink will allow us to further explore azobenzene derivatives in the spatiotemporal regulations of events involving nucleic acids,” stated Dr. Yan, Associate Professor of Chemistry at Brock University.

“We are honored to contribute to Dr. Yan’s research and enable the continued development of a promising technology for the oligonucleotide community. Dr. Yan’s new twist on azobenzene chemistry could have a positive impact on an array of important applications including aptamer development,” commented TriLink CEO, Dr. Richard Hogrefe.

Since its inception in 2002, TriLink’s ResearchRewards Program has supported over 30 projects. Areas of research include nucleotide selectivity of error prone RNA viral polymerases, PCR primer design for undergraduate teaching and research, CleanAmp™ Primers for detection of mRNA expression and DNA repair studies of cross-linked DNA.

David Gorin, Assistant Professor of Chemistry at Smith College received a ResearchReward in 2011 to study the use of modified DNA molecules for the selective perturbation of one target compound in a complex mixture, with the goal of using these reagents to study signaling in living systems. “With material supplied by the ResearchRewards program, we have successfully synthesized several modified oligonucleotides, and are currently testing their ability to mediate our desired reactions. Thanks in part to this preliminary work, the Research Corporation recently awarded our lab a Cottrell College Science Award to further support this research,” explained Dr. Gorin.

About TriLink’s ResearchRewards Program

TriLink offers ResearchRewards to help offset the cost of nucleic acid-based products to support educators and researchers. To apply, email a completed application to info@trilinkbiotech.com. Applications may be submitted anytime. Applicants will be notified of the review results within 2 months. To download an application or learn more visit www.trilinkbiotech.com/about/researchrewards.asp.

About TriLink

TriLink manufactures custom oligonucleotides, modified nucleoside triphosphates and CleanAmp™ PCR products for the diagnostic and OEM markets. In addition, custom chemistry, long RNA transcript synthesis and contract research services and ISO/QSR compliant cGMP production facilities are offered. TriLink’s solutions help advance drug discovery and biomedical research. Founded in 1996, TriLink is a privately held firm based in San Diego, California and employs approximately 50 scientists and other professionals. For more information about the firm and products, call 858-546-0004, email info@trilinkbiotech.com, or visit their web site at www.trilinkbiotech.com.