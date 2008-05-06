TriLink BioTechnologies Awarded a Phase II Grant for a Second Hot Start PCR Project

SAN DIEGO, May 6 /PRNewswire/ -- TriLink BioTechnologies (TriLink), a leading provider of custom nucleic acid-based compounds, has been awarded a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant of approximately $750,000 to continue its investigation of modified dNTPs to improve the fidelity of PCR reactions. Phase I studies demonstrated that TriLink’s unique dNTP modifications enhanced PCR performance by increasing amplicon formation while reducing off-target amplicon formation. In the second phase of the program, TriLink will look to further expand upon Phase I studies to develop novel solutions for endpoint PCR, real-time PCR, multiplex PCR, fast PCR, and more advanced PCR applications. TriLink will also optimize the synthetic route for scale-up of the modified dNTPs and will develop robust PCR assay recommendations in preparation for commercialization of the technology in early 2009. This is the third Phase II grant TriLink has been awarded.

“We believe that this novel approach to improving PCR fidelity complements our CleanAmp(TM) product line very nicely,” said Dr. Richard Hogrefe, CEO and President of TriLink. “Now we offer modified primers and modified dNTPs. The CleanAmp(TM) Primers will solve specific assay issues whereas the modified dNTPs will be a more general solution. Either product will provide a very cost effective solution when compared to the modified enzymes available on the market.”

About TriLink

TriLink BioTechnologies, Inc. manufactures custom oligonucleotides, nucleoside triphosphates and synthesis reagents for research and diagnostic laboratories. In addition, it offers radiolabeling services, custom chemistry, contract research services and GMP production facilities for oligos and small molecules. TriLink’s solutions help advance drug discovery and biomedical research. For more information visit http://www.trilinkbiotech.com or contact:

