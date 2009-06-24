TriLink BioTechnologies Announces Sales and License Agreement With Glen Research Corporation for CleanAmp(TM) Amidites

SAN DIEGO, June 24 /PRNewswire/ -- TriLink BioTechnologies (TriLink), announced that it has signed a sales and license agreement with Glen Research Corporation to sell TriLink’s CleanAmp(TM) Amidites. Glen Research can now sell the patented CleanAmp(TM) Amidites produced by TriLink to third parties for use in the production of CleanAmp(TM) Primers.

TriLink’s CleanAmp(TM) technology offers a less expensive approach to high stringency PCR. CleanAmp(TM) is a unique solution, where the primer or dNTP components of the PCR reaction mix, rather than the enzymes are modified. Making the CleanAmp(TM) Amidites available through Glen Research allows institutions with oligonucleotide synthesis capabilities to manufacture CleanAmp(TM) Primers in-house. Learn more at www.trilinkbiotech.com/cleanamp.

“Glen Research is dedicated to bringing the very best research products to the oligonucleotide synthesis market. So we are delighted to be able to offer CleanAmp(TM) Amidites in partnership with TriLink. We feel that the CleanAmp(TM) Amidites will make an excellent addition to our repertoire of products for DNA research,” said Glen Research President/CEO, Dr. Hugh Mackie.

“TriLink and Glen Research have a long standing relationship built on a shared interest in advancing science through the highest quality reagents and technical expertise. We feel Glen Research is the perfect partner for bringing CleanAmp(TM) Amidites to the marketplace,” said TriLink CEO, Dr. Richard Hogrefe.

About TriLink

TriLink Biotechnologies, Inc. manufactures custom oligonucleotides, modified nucleoside triphosphates and CleanAmp(TM) PCR products for the diagnostic and OEM markets. In addition, custom chemistry, contract research services and ISO/QSR compliant cGMP production facilities are offered. TriLink’s solutions help advance drug discovery and biomedical research. Founded in 1996, TriLink is a privately held firm based in San Diego, California and employs approximately 90 scientists and other professionals. For more information about the firm and products, call 858-546-0004, email info@trilinkbiotech.com, or visit our web site at http://www.trilinkbiotech.com. For more information contact:

About Glen Research

Glen Research offers a wide range of phosphoramidites and solid supports for the chemical synthesis, modification, labelling and purification of DNA and RNA oligonucleotides. Glen Research’s products support the development of novel strategies for use in diagnostics, sequencing and therapeutics. Founded in 1987, Glen Research is a privately held firm based in Sterling, Virginia. For more information about the firm and products, call 703-437-6191, email support@glenres.com, or visit our web site at http://www.glenres.com.

