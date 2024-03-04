Therapeutic Solutions International Granted Patent on Commercially Available QuadraMune® Nutraceutical for Increasing Natural Killer Cell Immunity in COVID-19 Patients

ELK CITY, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (TSOI), a clinical-stage stem cell and immunotherapy company, announced today the granting of a patent covering the ability of QuadraMune® and similar compositions, to stimulate natural killer (NK) cell activity in patients with COVID-19. NK cells are the first line of defense against viruses and cancers1.

The Company was previously awarded by the United States Patent and Trademark Office the following QuadraMune® related patents:

Patent #11,229,674, covering inhibition of the immune suppressing enzyme indolamine 2,3 dioxygenase2. It is published that this enzyme plays a fundamental role in immune suppression by cancer3, as well as numerous viruses including SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-194. Patent #11,266,707, “Nutraceuticals for the prevention, inhibition, and treatment of SARS-CoV-2 and associated COVID-19”5. Patent #11,504,410, covering use of QuadraMune® and its derivatives for protecting and restoring brain function after neurological damage, including Long COVID6. Patent #11759495, covering upregulation of T regulatory cells for suppression of suicidal ideation7.

“In addition to this important validation from the USPTO, the fact that the ingredients in QuadraMune® have been reported by institutions such as Johns Hopkins University to suppress SARS-CoV-2 is strongly encouraging,” said Famela Ramos, Vice President of Business Development for the Company.

“Our Company is driven by a desire to address unmet medical needs, whether it is through developing state of the art stem cell and gene therapies, or science-backed nutraceuticals,” said Timothy Dixon, President, and CEO of the Company. “The importance of NK cells in protecting the body against cancer and viruses is well known, the fact that this can be performed using a low-cost nutraceutical approach has implications in both oncology and virology.”

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company’s corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com.

