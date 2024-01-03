The top life sciences startups to watch this year

Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie and Tyler Patchen discuss BioSpace’s tenth annual NextGen list of the hottest new life sciences companies.
Welcome to 2024! This week we’re discussing BioSpace’s tenth annual list of the hottest new life sciences companies in the U.S. NextGen Class of 2024 includes organizations that launched between September 2022 and September 2023 with a Series A funding.
BioSpace’s Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie and Tyler Patchen discuss.
Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace.
Heather McKenzie is a senior editor at BioSpace.
Tyler Patchen is a staff writer at BioSpace.