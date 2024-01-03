SUBSCRIBE
The top life sciences startups to watch this year

January 3, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie, Tyler Patchen

Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie and Tyler Patchen discuss BioSpace’s tenth annual NextGen list of the hottest new life sciences companies.

Welcome to 2024! This week we’re discussing BioSpace’s tenth annual list of the hottest new life sciences companies in the U.S. NextGen Class of 2024⁠⁠ includes organizations that launched between September 2022 and September 2023 with a Series A funding.

BioSpace’s Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie and Tyler Patchen discuss.

Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.    

Heather McKenzie is a senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

Tyler Patchen is a staff writer at BioSpace. You can reach him at tyler.patchen@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart

