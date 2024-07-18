Tharimmune Appoints Global Business Executive David H. Clarke as Key Strategic Advisor

BRIDGEWATER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2024 / Tharimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq:THAR) (“Tharimmune” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates in inflammation and immunology, announces the appointment of David H. Clarke as a Strategic Advisor to the Company’s executive management team.

“Tharimmune is pleased to have David join in an advisory capacity,” stated Randy Milby, CEO of Tharimmune. “We believe his wide-ranging accomplishments and business insight will meaningfully strengthen our organization. In particular, we expect that his understanding of publicly traded company operations coupled with his leadership skills will provide strategic guidance as we advance TH104 for the treatment of pruritus in patients with primary biliary cholangitis and expand our pipeline.”

Mr. Clarke brings to Tharimmune extensive valuable experience, including leading and serving on the Boards of Directors of several international and U.S.-based organizations. His comprehensive understanding of corporate governance, financial and strategic planning, and leading and investing in multiple industries, including biotechnology, enhances Tharimmune’s commitment to deliver innovative treatments to patients with unmet medical needs.

“I look forward to supporting the Tharimmune team and contributing to their progress in treating a critical need within liver disease,” said Mr. Clarke. “Tharimmune’s innovative approach, growth prospects and commitment to advancing treatments for underserved conditions aligns with my interests and expertise, and I look forward to helping them achieve their goals.”

Mr. Clarke has held executive leadership roles for over three decades. He served as Chairman and CEO of the Hong Kong-based and -listed international conglomerate United Pacific Industries, where his tenure was marked by significant growth and innovation. Prior to that he served as Chairman and CEO of NYSE-listed Jacuzzi Brands, where he managed the company through its spinoff from Hanson Industries and subsequent public listing. Previously he was with London-based Hanson PLC for 23 years, ultimately serving as Vice Chairman and as CEO of Hanson’s U.S. division. Currently Mr. Clarke oversees various business interests through his family holding company and is an active investor in private and public biotechnology companies.

About Tharimmune

Tharimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates for inflammation and immunology. The Company’s lead clinical-stage asset, TH104 is known to suppress chronic, debilitating pruritus or “uncontrollable itching” in PBC, a rare and orphan liver disease with no known cure. The Company’s early-stage immunology pipeline includes novel multi-specific antibodies targeting unique epitopes with novel mechanisms of action against well-known, validated targets in multiple solid tumors, including PD-1, HER2 and HER3. Tharimmune has a license agreement with OmniAb, Inc. to access the company’s antibody discovery technology platform against these and other specified targets. For more information please visit: www.tharimmune.com .

Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements.

