Tenax Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2015 Financial Results

December 17, 2014 | 
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a portfolio of products for the critical care market, today announced financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2015 ended October 31, 2014.

“We made significant progress during this fiscal quarter, as we enrolled the first patients in our ongoing Phase 3 LEVO-CTS trial for levosimendan in the U.S. and continued to expand the number of activated clinical sites,” said John Kelley, Chief Executive Officer of Tenax.

