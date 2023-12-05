TELA Bio to Take Part in Connecting the Dots

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient’s own anatomy, announced today that it took part in a segment in Connecting the Dots, a series of branded films presented by MedTech Europe and including a film produced for them by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions.

The Connecting the Dots series will include a mini-documentary style film, A Perfect Match, produced for TELA Bio highlighting the use of OviTex® Reinforced Tissue Matrix in hernia repair. Annually, surgeons perform an estimated 20 million hernia repair procedures worldwide. Most of these surgeries involve the use of a mesh implant to strengthen the repair and minimize the risk of recurrence. While a range of hernia reinforcement options exists, including permanent plastic and tissue-derived materials, many prospective patients may not be aware of the newer alternatives available for their hernia surgery.

Connecting The Dots is a new series of branded films presented by MedTech Europe. The series aims to showcase the role of medical technologies in improving the healthcare landscape across the globe and is available at https://www.bbc.com/storyworks/specials/connecting-the-dots/.

“We’re thrilled to take part in this series,” said Antony Koblish, President and CEO of TELA Bio. “This project presents a unique opportunity to educate the public about OviTex and its role in evolving hernia treatment for surgeons and patients.”

For more information about OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix, visit telabio.com .

About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative technologies that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient’s own anatomy. The Company is committed to providing surgeons with advanced, economically effective soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that leverage the patient’s natural healing response while minimizing long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials. For more information, visit www.telabio.com.

About OviTex

OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix is intended for use as a surgical mesh to reinforce and/or repair soft tissue where weakness exists. Indications for use include the repair of hernias and/or abdominal wall defects that require the use of reinforcing or bridging material to obtain the desired surgical outcome. Do not use OviTex in patients known to be sensitive to materials of ovine (sheep) origin. For prescription use only. For additional important safety information, please see the OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix Instructions for Use.

