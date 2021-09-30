TE Connectivity acquires three life science development and manufacturing firms; expands reach into IVD, point of care and microfluidics segments

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland – Sept. 26, 2021 – TE Connectivity, a world leader in connectors and sensors, has acquired three companies focused on microfluidic cartridge and blister reagent package development, usability testing, clinical research and manufacturing. The companies are:

Toolbox Medical Innovations (Carlsbad, California USA) provides development, usability testing, clinical research and manufacturing services for Point of Care IVD products.

Wi Inc. (Centennial, Colorado USA) specializes in microfluidics, instrument design, cleanroom assembly, and blister packaging.

microLIQUID (Arrasate, Gipuzkoa Spain) is a contract developer and manufacturer specializing in polymer microfluidic disposable devices.

The combined entities leverage design and manufacturing capabilities in the United States and Europe and are focused on serving a global client base ranging from startups to multinationals in the life science, IVD and cell therapy markets.

Uwe Winzen, General Manager of TE’s IVD business notes, “We are excited to bring three industry leaders together under the TE umbrella. Toolbox, microLIQUID and Wi each bring deep expertise in microfluidics and blister reagent packaging, and together we’ll be able to offer clients a true end-to-end solution for design, development, prototyping, usability testing, clinical studies and manufacturing.”

COVID-19 amplified the need for rapid and reliable testing. By combining Toolbox Medical Innovations, Wi inc. and microLIQUID, TE will offer original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) a deep pool of engineering expertise and manufacturing capabilities, resulting in shorter development times to bring IVD products to market.

TE is acknowledged among the leading global outsourcing partners to medical device OEMs for design and volume manufacturing of interventional, imaging and minimally invasive surgical devices. These acquisitions further expand the opportunity for TE to be a trusted partner to its customers through the addition of design and manufacturing solutions for IVD.

The entities will maintain offices in the United States and Spain and will operate under the TE brand.

