STERIS Announces Financial Results for Fiscal 2025 First Quarter

Total revenue from continuing operations increased 8%; constant currency organic revenue grew 6%

As reported EPS from continuing operations increased to $1.41; adjusted EPS increased to $2.03

Fiscal 2025 outlook reiterated

DUBLIN, IRELAND , Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STERIS plc (NYSE: STE) (“STERIS” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 first quarter ended June 30, 2024. Total revenue from continuing operations for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 8% to $1.3 billion compared with $1.2 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Constant currency organic revenue from continuing operations for the first quarter increased 6%.

“We are pleased with the start to our new fiscal year and continue to experience positive momentum across each of our segments,” said Dan Carestio, President and CEO of STERIS. “With one quarter behind us, we are reiterating our outlook for fiscal 2025 and are confident in our ability to deliver on our full year guidance.”

First Quarter Results from Continuing Operations

As reported, net income for the first quarter was $139.9 million or $1.41 per share, compared with net income of $130.6 million or $1.31 per diluted share in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Adjusted net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $201.7 million or $2.03 per diluted share, compared with the previous year’s first quarter of $182.5 million or $1.84 per diluted share.

Healthcare revenue as reported grew 10% in the quarter to $901.2 million compared with $818.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. This performance reflected 23% improvement in consumable revenue and 14% growth in service revenue, partially offset by a 10% decline in capital equipment revenue. Constant currency organic revenue increased 5% for the quarter compared with the prior year. Healthcare operating income was $216.9 million compared with $198.2 million in last year’s first quarter. This improvement was primarily attributable to an increase in volume along with favorable pricing and the addition of the surgical instrumentation assets purchased from BD.

Fiscal 2025 first quarter revenue for Applied Sterilization Technologies (AST) increased 7% as reported to $249.8 million compared with $233.1 million in the same period last year. This performance reflected 7% growth in service revenue and a 24% increase in capital equipment revenue. Constant currency organic revenue in the quarter increased 8%. Segment operating income was $117.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared with operating income of $109.6 million in the same period last year.

Life Sciences first quarter revenue as reported decreased 2% to $128.5 million compared with $131.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, due to the divestiture of the CECS business on April 1, 2024, which was primarily service revenue. This performance reflected 13% growth in consumable revenue offset by a 15% decline in capital equipment revenue and 17% decline in service revenue. Constant currency organic revenue increased 4% in the quarter compared with the prior year. Reflecting improvement in price and favorable mix, operating income increased to $52.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with $49.8 million in the prior year’s first quarter.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operations for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $303.7 million, compared with $281.1 million in fiscal 2024. Free cash flow for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $195.7 million compared with $214.5 million in the prior year period. The decrease in free cash flow during the period was driven primarily by the timing of capital spending.

Fiscal 2025 Outlook Reiterated

For fiscal 2025, the Company continues to expect as reported revenue from continuing operations to increase 6.5-7.5%. Based on forward rates through March 31, 2025, currency is expected to be neutral to revenue in fiscal 2025. Constant currency organic revenue from continuing operations is anticipated to increase 6-7%. In April 2024, the Company completed a divestiture of its Controlled Environment Services business within the Life Sciences segment. Total annual revenue for this business in fiscal 2024 was approximately $35 million which will be excluded from constant currency organic revenue growth from continuing operations in fiscal 2025. Adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations is anticipated to be in the range of $9.05 to $9.25 compared with $8.20 in adjusted earnings from continuing operations in fiscal 2024. The fiscal 2025 outlook assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 23%. Capital expenditures are anticipated to be approximately $360 million and free cash flow is expected to be approximately $700 million.

Conference Call

As previously announced, STERIS management will host a conference call tomorrow, August 7, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The conference call can be heard at www.steris-ir.com or via phone by dialing 1-833-535-2199 in the United States or 1-412-902-6776 internationally, then asking to join the conference call for STERIS plc.

For those unable to listen to the conference call live, a replay will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET tomorrow either at www.steris-ir.com or via phone. To access the replay of the call, please use the access code 5644736 and dial 1-877-344-7529 in the United States or 1-412-317-0088 internationally.

About STERIS

STERIS is a leading global provider of products and services that support patient care with an emphasis on infection prevention. WE HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life sciences products and services. For more information, visit www.steris.com.

Company Contact:

Julie Winter, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Julie_Winter@steris.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income, adjusted income from operations, free cash flow and constant currency organic revenue are non-GAAP measures that may be used from time to time and should not be considered replacements for U.S. GAAP results. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented in this release with the intent of providing greater transparency to supplemental financial information used by management and the Board of Directors in their financial analysis and operational decision making. These amounts are disclosed so that the reader has the same financial data that management uses with the belief that it will assist investors and other readers in making comparisons to our historical operating results and analyzing the underlying performance of our operations for the periods presented. The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered along with our U.S. GAAP financial measures, provides a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure.

Adjusted net income and adjusted income from operations exclude the amortization of intangible assets acquired in business combinations, acquisition and divestiture related transaction costs and gains or losses, integration costs related to acquisitions, tax restructuring costs, and certain other unusual or non-recurring items. STERIS believes this measure is useful because it excludes items that may not be indicative of or are unrelated to our core operating results and provides a baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses.

The Company defines free cash flow as cash flows from operating activities less purchases of property, plant, equipment and intangibles, plus proceeds from the sale of property, plant, equipment, and intangibles. STERIS believes that free cash flow is a useful measure of the Company’s ability to fund future principal debt repayments and growth outside of core operations, pay cash dividends, and repurchase ordinary shares.

To measure the percentage organic revenue growth, the Company removes the impact of significant acquisitions and divestitures that affect the comparability and trends in revenue. To measure the percentage constant currency organic revenue growth, the impact of changes in currency exchange rates and acquisitions and divestitures that affect the comparability and trends in revenue are removed. The impact of changes in currency exchange rates is calculated by translating current year results at prior year average currency exchange rates.

Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. These adjusted financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported sales, gross profit, operating income, net earnings and net earnings per diluted share, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company’s operations that, when viewed with U.S. GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures below, provide a more complete understanding of the business. The Company strongly encourages investors and shareholders to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

